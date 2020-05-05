 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida blows past previous single day coronavirus death record of 83 set back in late April with 120 deaths today   (tampabay.com) divider line
57
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas: "Hold my beer and watch this."
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have forgotten how to spell 'pneumonia'
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Texas: "Hold my beer and watch this."


Even the scorecards are bigger in Texas.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"cases are going up but the death rate is going down!"

what piece of bs are they going to cling onto now to say everything is fine even thought it obviously isn't fine
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.


Shutdown? In our moment of triumph?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "cases are going up but the death rate is going down!"

what piece of bs are they going to cling onto now to say everything is fine even thought it obviously isn't fine


I think we've found a talking point that CAN be explained due to more testing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Stupid Invitational
Texas, Florida, or Arizona: Who Will 'Win'??
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"This isn't happening, there is no virus. Those people aren't dead they're just resting. Masks are worse than Hitler."

Climate change deniers (Erik the Viking)
Youtube rY-HOYTz-rs
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it's a start, but it is barely getting going

almost 50% of states are nearing the per capita new daily count that NY peaked at, while NY was under extreme lockdown.  That means (Given the actual 10x multiplier of cases not counted) that about 1 person per 100 per day is actually newly infected in those states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageWith infection rates like that, and too-littl or too-late, or too-little and too-late mitigation efforts while keeping things "somewhat open" things won't be getting better.


This curve will show a narrow-width double re-crossing soon on the CDFs of cases/deaths in the USA when hospital resources are saturated and deaths pile up due to limited resources

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


Oh, and FFS, stop repasting graphics where people use trailing averages that they call "moving averages".
They are worthless.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good thing the death rates are somehow inversely related to the number of cases. If everyone catches it then nobody can die of it!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The Stupid Invitational
Texas, Florida, or Arizona: Who Will 'Win'??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "cases are going up but the death rate is going down!"

what piece of bs are they going to cling onto now to say everything is fine even thought it obviously isn't fine


They will go back to the, "all deaths are being reported as covid deaths no matter how they died!" lie they were using in April and May.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The Stupid Invitational
Texas, Florida, or Arizona: Who Will 'Win'??


if only we could militarize the state borders and prevent any of them from leaving... the rest of us might survive.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wakeupsheeple
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In God We Trust. Says so right on the flag.

/your god sucks
 
Bigsack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife and I both tested positive. I know at least 20 other people that have tested positive here in the Fort Myers area
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many pneumonia deaths? Totally not related to the virus. Pinky swear.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter! Full speed ahead, we're re-opening! And let's get those kids packed in the classrooms!
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Florida recorded a record-high single day increase in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations on Thursday, with 120 deaths recorded, [...] The previous single-day high was 113 people recorded in early May. "

Looks like subby didn't even read the article.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The Stupid Invitational
Texas, Florida, or Arizona: Who Will 'Win'??

if only we could militarize the state borders and prevent any of them from leaving... the rest of us might survive.


I've been saying for a bit, martial law. Put check points at the state, county, and city level.
 
The Meatrix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The Stupid Invitational
Texas, Florida, or Arizona: Who Will 'Win'??


South Carolina is feeling left out.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Texas: "Hold my beer and watch this."


I read an article today claiming DFW is currently the busiest airport in the world.

/lives in Dallas
//we be farked
///if you can still breath when it's all over, you can suck it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Texas is gearing up to take Floridas spot.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flori-duh! Am I right.

Meanwhile, California isn't fairing any better.

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/07/0​8​/coronavirus-deaths-surge-in-californi​a-as-state-records-deadliest-day-of-pa​ndemic/
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nuke the hotzones and the skinjobs hives.  We are at war with inhuman nano particles that convert humans into walking bio terror weapons platforms.  Drastic measures must be taken.  We can put up memorial walls to the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.
 
Just Bob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: How many pneumonia deaths? Totally not related to the virus. Pinky swear.


The "pneumonia was actually covid" statistic was actually debunked:  https://www.tampabay.com/n​ews/health/2​020/05/29/theres-a-new-theory-about-fl​orida-coronavirus-and-pneumonia-deaths​-read-this-first/
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
(7/8/2020) Wakko's America: Confirmed Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube poaFl0aqLA0
 
chickenshack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The reason that both cases and deaths are increasing in logarithmic fashion is that there are so many people here who are completely unwilling to take precautions.   It's sickening, scary and depressing.   You'll note that I didn't call it surprising, and that's because it has long been apparent to me that Florida culture is the definition of I don't give a Fork about anyone other than myself or anything other than my self interest.

For most of my life people have seemed to be OK with this, at least I've never seen a public effort made to change this.

It's going to become abundantly apparent over the next two to four weeks what this culture means when it's essential that we all work together.    That is to say, Florida is going to make Italy in March look like a stroll in the park.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the hotzones and the skinjobs hives.  We are at war with inhuman nano particles that convert humans into walking bio terror weapons platforms.  Drastic measures must be taken.  We can put up memorial walls to the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.


That's basically every inhabited part of the US at this point because a solid half of us are complete morons.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
not sure why people find my earlier post funny...
but ohwell
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chickenshack: The reason that both cases and deaths are increasing in logarithmic fashion



dafuq
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "cases are going up but the death rate is going down!"

what piece of bs are they going to cling onto now to say everything is fine even thought it obviously isn't fine


No live matter.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ron Desantis is trying too hard to garner Donnie Covid-19's love..........

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

3o15h033zmpwracwx2i00rqx-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Team Trump = Team Coronavirus
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.


Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the hotzones and the skinjobs hives.  We are at war with inhuman nano particles that convert humans into walking bio terror weapons platforms.  Drastic measures must be taken.  We can put up memorial walls to the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.

That's basically every inhabited part of the US at this point because a solid half of us are complete morons.


Whatever it takes.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who could have possibly predicted this? It's almost like a spike in infections leads to a spike in deaths 3 weeks later! I'm going to call it a "lagging indicator." What's that you say?
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the infection rate skyrocketed around June 12 or 14th...  Hmm... wonder what could have happened about two weeks prior?

OH, that's right... "Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that beaches and hotels will reopen on June 1."
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FaultyFacetiousness: FTFA: "Florida recorded a record-high single day increase in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations on Thursday, with 120 deaths recorded, [...] The previous single-day high was 113 people recorded in early May. "

Looks like subby didn't even read the article.


Subby probably keeps his own records based on the New York Times data set and has a reason for his headline.

The Tampa Bay Times added a few dozen deaths on one day that they claimed had been left out of the official numbers. As a result their numbers have always been those deaths higher than the official state, Hopkins, and NY Times numbers.

It also means that, for that day, they had an abnormally high death count, but most of the deaths had actually happened days or weeks before.

Here's the article on that: https://www.tampabay.com/news/h​ealth/2​020/05/05/florida-adds-113-coronavirus​-deaths-a-new-one-day-record/

So, yeah, it's arguable, but I would say the 83 is the highest official count of deaths on a given day.

Hell, NY and NJ dumped hundreds of previously uncounted deaths a few days ago. Nobody considers those abnormally high numbers to be particularly meaningful as far as the trend goes.

I stand by my headline.

Why, yes, I do live in Florida and have been obsessively tracking this for months. Why do you ask?

/Subby
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.

Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.


I'm sure all the people who have died, will die, and will have long-term health consequences would be heartened to know it was worse in New York.

Jesus, it's not a contest.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Texas: "Hold my beer and watch this."


HA!  The Texas Medical Center, in Houston, is the largest medical complex IN THE WORLD.

It has now reached capacity?

Dang, lookit Florida.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Texas: "Hold my beer and watch this."


Not to mention Arizona.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bigsack: My wife and I both tested positive. I know at least 20 other people that have tested positive here in the Fort Myers area


Sorry for you.  Hope you are OK.  Take care.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.

Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.


And just a few months ago they had hardly and cases and New York had way more.  I'm sure denying the problem will work out just as well as it did the last time.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bigsack: My wife and I both tested positive. I know at least 20 other people that have tested positive here in the Fort Myers area


I am so sorry.

About testing positive, but also because you have to live in Ft. Misery.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eiger: Dork Gently: Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.

Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.

I'm sure all the people who have died, will die, and will have long-term health consequences would be heartened to know it was worse in New York.

Jesus, it's not a contest.


It's completely a contest.  They were so happy that all those people died because it proved that liberals are stupid and Ron DeSantis had an airtight plan of _______.

So now that the no new cases thing went out the window, they've moved on to less dead people.  And there probably will be less dead people as a percentage based on improved treatment options.  Doctors will have better techniques to save lives, but this will be spun as something Republicans did with their well thought out plans which will not be described in any detail.

Remember:  it's always a contest to own the libs even if grandma has to die to get there.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.

Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.


"I saw someone get hit by a train and lose both legs. So I decided to lay down on those same tracks and I only lost one leg when another train came by! Trains are a liberal hoax"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: That's basically every inhabited part of the US at this point because a solid half of us are complete morons.


Not true.  RI is doing VERY well, thank you very much.

It's not green yet, but here's the link.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: eiger: Dork Gently: Rapmaster2000: So, New York hit their peak deaths about 3 weeks after they shutdown.

Yah, with a slightly larger population, Florida now has half as many total cases as NY and their daily death record is almost 12% NY's record.

I'm sure all the people who have died, will die, and will have long-term health consequences would be heartened to know it was worse in New York.

Jesus, it's not a contest.

It's completely a contest.  They were so happy that all those people died because it proved that liberals are stupid and Ron DeSantis had an airtight plan of _______.

So now that the no new cases thing went out the window, they've moved on to less dead people.  And there probably will be less dead people as a percentage based on improved treatment options.  Doctors will have better techniques to save lives, but this will be spun as something Republicans did with their well thought out plans which will not be described in any detail.

Remember:  it's always a contest to own the libs even if grandma has to die to get there.


Florida banned visitors to nursing homes to protect Grandma.

New York ordered nursing homes to accept Covid patients even if they knew they didn't have the ability to protect their other residents.

You might want to consider who actually contributed to Grandma dying.
 
