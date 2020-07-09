 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Seoul's mayor found dead after 7 hour search. He had given his daughter a "will-like" message before going missing after a sexual harrassment complaint was lodged against him   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
great_tigers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well Jay,

It looks like we have another...... Lost Soul.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Will-like message?

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - Parents Just Don't Understand
Youtube jW3PFC86UNI
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anything I say will sound racist. so I'll just keep my job, thank you very much.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The mayor found dead?  Where did he find it?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For those keeping track at home, the Seoul's Mayor is not the same as the Mayor of Soul.

i2.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


/he had to agree to democratic elections
//he won anyway
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Well Jay,

It looks like we have another...... Lost Soul.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x566]


Awww, I wanted to make a soul joke.

/punts puppy
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In South Korea, Seoul loses you!
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fox News couldn't even name the city.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The damn vampires got him

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would never happen in Best Korea!

... because the mayor could simply arrest the woman making a harassment claim against him and send her to the gulag.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Will like what?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why can't everyone do that
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See folks? If Trump was a decent human being, this is what he would have done after raping those women and kids. Killed himself.
 
inner ted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They did a real Seoul search
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: This would never happen in Best Korea!

... because the mayor could simply arrest the woman making a harassment claim against him and send her to the gulag.


If it were the US, a flip of the coin might get him into a higher office.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Will like what?


Her broccoli.

She will eat it, and she will like it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some men regret sexual harassment?
 
zang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Will like what?


"There's money in the beondegi stand."

I'm telling you, "There's money in the beondegi stand."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Anything I say will sound racist. so I'll just keep my job, thank you very much.


Doing some Seoul searching are you?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Some men regret sexual harassment?


Well, they regret getting caught, having to face their accusers in a setting where the harasser doesn't have vast power over the accuser and of course, actually suffering consequences for their actions.

So ... kinda?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Will like what?


Good Hunting?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Anything I say will sound racist. so I'll just keep my job, thank you very much.


Quite telling how a story about an Asian guy immediately sets your mind to racist thoughts you can barely contain.... YOU ARE CANCELLED PAL. Clean out your locker at the club, YOU'RE FARKING FIRED!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP Funk Seoul Brother.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: This would never happen in Best Korea!

... because the mayor could simply arrest the woman making a harassment claim against him and send her to the gulag.


And her family.
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is prince Andrew ok?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Giving a "will-like message" before death is never a good sign
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like he took a ride on the.......
 
kevljo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was the large man hunt that searched for him referred to as the "Seoul Patrol"?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey has anybody noticed that Seoul sounds like soul?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Some men regret sexual harassment?


Only if she's ugly and they get charged with it


/S
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hey has anybody noticed that Seoul sounds like soul?


Yes, but has anybody noticed that "Seoul" is an anagram of "U LOSE!"?
 
hunh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Some men regret sexual harassment?


No....Just getting caught.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Fox News couldn't even name the city.
[Fark user image 466x326]


Mayor of Soul Sole Soule Seolebig-city discovered ...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Giving a "will-like message" before death is never a good sign


Granted if I found out my pops was a handsy POS, I'd hope to have the foresight to say "Oh, he's missing? Well, I guess it makes sense that he told me I could have all of his money and stuff. Good luck."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Well Jay,

It looks like we have another...... Lost Soul.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x566]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hey has anybody noticed that Seoul sounds like soul?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/mind blown
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't know WTF a "will-like" message is.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues:Looks like he took a ride on the....... (Seoul Train)

Too soon brother. Way too soon. but it could be funky
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Missing?  How big was that fish?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now this thread is the fark I missed! The reason they made a funny button!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't know WTF a "will-like" message is.


As in 'final will and testament' style memo.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

patrick767: Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't know WTF a "will-like" message is.


"I'm leaving to... get some milk. If I don't come back, make sure your little brother gets the old truck but everything else is yours. Anyway, gotta go get that milk. Love you forever. Bye."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read it as "will-like massage."

And I was racking my brain wondering when I missed THAT class in EAS.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I drive a Kia Soul, so I'm getting a kick.

/Oh, you said Seoul? Carry on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blatz514: Missing?  How big was that fish? {Flounder]


Most people don't realize what a repurposed monster flounder fish actually are. It's an evolutionary wonder
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Will like what?

Her broccoli.

She will eat it, and she will like it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


\for old times sake
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: blatz514: Missing?  How big was that fish? {Flounder]

Most people don't realize what a repurposed monster flounder fish actually are. It's an evolutionary wonder


What the fark?  That's supposed to be a sole.  Thanks GIS, ya bastards.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: patrick767: Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't know WTF a "will-like" message is.

"I'm leaving to... get some milk. If I don't come back, make sure your little brother gets the old truck but everything else is yours. Anyway, gotta go get that milk. Love you forever. Bye."


Thanks! I didn't get it either. I thought it was an emojii somewhere in between "thumbs up" and "pondering face". Sort of "I will like your comment in the future, if...."!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Hankie Fest: Fox News couldn't even name the city.
[Fark user image 466x326]

Mayor of Soul Sole Soule Seolebig-city discovered ...


Kent Brockman works at Fox now?

The Simpsons - Yoink
Youtube nRyFmvGQCeE
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
