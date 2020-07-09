 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Mayor of Seoul found without one   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Jul 2020 at 2:17 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, that was unexpected

/I'm sure it took him by surprise too
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good headline, Subby! +1
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF happened though?  He be unexpectedly dead up in the mountains...

I mean did he fark around ip there all the time? Or was he a city boy who just happened to suddenly go rock climbing in the middle of the night in his suit and fall on some bullets?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a ginger?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: WTF happened though?  He be unexpectedly dead up in the mountains...

I mean did he fark around ip there all the time? Or was he a city boy who just happened to suddenly go rock climbing in the middle of the night in his suit and fall on some bullets?


Honestly, sounds like suicide. This has been a helluva time for everyone. I'm shocked there isn't much much more of this
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wejash: WTF happened though?


Wikipedia states: "One day before his disappearance, Park was charged with a criminal count of sexual harassment." Source is not a language I can read nor am I familiar with that website's credibility.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
again?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


YOU'VE LOST ANOTHER MAYOR?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pueblonative: He's a ginger?


You can't call them "ginger" anymore.  It's "Attractive and Successful African-Americans".
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

somedude210: wejash: WTF happened though?  He be unexpectedly dead up in the mountains...

I mean did he fark around ip there all the time? Or was he a city boy who just happened to suddenly go rock climbing in the middle of the night in his suit and fall on some bullets?

Honestly, sounds like suicide. This has been a helluva time for everyone. I'm shocked there isn't much much more of this


South Korea has done exceedingly well, though. Certainly there are many other reasons that could explain it, but it's a disturbing story. The guy was a future Presidential possibility.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's really sad and scary news.
Poor fellow, he seemed like he worked to do a lot of good.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrrichierich
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
too much submissions having
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was there a 7 hour search and did he at least leave a note with his daughter?
 
delysid25
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: somedude210: wejash: WTF happened though?  He be unexpectedly dead up in the mountains...

I mean did he fark around ip there all the time? Or was he a city boy who just happened to suddenly go rock climbing in the middle of the night in his suit and fall on some bullets?

Honestly, sounds like suicide. This has been a helluva time for everyone. I'm shocked there isn't much much more of this

South Korea has done exceedingly well, though. Certainly there are many other reasons that could explain it, but it's a disturbing story. The guy was a future Presidential possibility.


"WAS" being the operative term
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See ya, Soon.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have they checked the Appalachian Trail ?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did he know Epstein?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That Republican candidate, KW Miller, killed him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, someone wasn't paying attention. The first submission is only two articles down.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Found him two threads below.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.