Eau Claire US 53 is hazardous. Evacuate until eau clear
15
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ty for the update karenbc
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like an auger truck for mixing blasting explosives on site.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eau the humanity!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hrwiki.orgView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bilingual pun. Nice.

I did a few of my own today, one in Hebrew/English.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eau Claire US 53 is hazardous........also a truck spilled some waste on it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, could've been Old Style
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No eclairs were hurt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My guess was fertilizer, now mixing with diesel.
 
wslush
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uncleacid: No eclairs were hurt.

[Fark user image 448x256]


Eau clearly.
 
wslush
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What subby's article didn't mention:

"Crews spent the majority of the day cleaning up after a truck hauling 26,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 300 gallons of diesel and an unknown amount of dynamite tipped over."

Something could have gone eau wrong.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eau no!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.