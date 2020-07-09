 Skip to content
(Independent)   "He was then to "decorate main palace", meet family and friends, feast repeatedly, go to the market, "spend time with wives" and embark on quests. Meeting Allah did not make the list until point number seven"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Alebak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, meeting God is pretty intimidating, wanna pump up that confidence by having your own personal RPG adventure first.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I make plans to meet Allah, usually I make sure I don't ruin the dinner conversation.

"Did you murder innocent people?"
"Well, depends on your definition of murder and innocent!"
"I'm Allah! You're an idiot, to Hellfire you go! I will be fair though, I am sending you a companion; Andy Dick!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The court heard that he used a book co-written by the English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson and YouTube videos by anti-Muslim activists to claim violent jihad was mandated by the Quran.

Fancy_Bear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Moby Dick, Incel jihadi.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The court heard that he used a book co-written by the English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson and YouTube videos by anti-Muslim activists to claim violent jihad was mandated by the Quran.

Yeah.

I read the article and did not find a single sentence about him coordinating with any Muslim-inspired organizations or conspiracies. The guy sounded  very sad, very lonely, very gullible, very angry. Maybe like he is developmentally delayed and thinks the way a nine year old thinks? Nothing made him sound like a jihadi.
 
zang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alebak: Well, meeting God is pretty intimidating, wanna pump up that confidence by having your own personal RPG adventure first.


It's been years and years, but in God of War, you don't kill your first god boss until halfway through, right?
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Jihad banter"
 
