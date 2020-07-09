 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Revenge, The Bolshoi, and Skin, and a most GLORIOUS cover. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #141. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing, as it were, by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has been brought to my attention *cough*byPista*cough* that local (Southern California area) favourites The Know are doing a subscription drive on their YouTube account. If you like the shoegaze goodness, check them out and maybe give them a heart or a like or a follow or whatever they need. It's FREE which is always nice.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oh durrrrrr a link would be nice...


oh durrrrrr a link would be nice...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hey all.
They are hoping to do a Q&A session where they stream live & answer questions in the comments posted on the streamed video.
Will miss the first 30 minutes or so today.
I manage a holiday home for a friend here in Balatonfured & today's guests aren't arriving until 7pm (exactly when the show starts here) :o(

oh durrrrrr a link would be nice...


Hey all.
They are hoping to do a Q&A session where they stream live & answer questions in the comments posted on the streamed video.
Will miss the first 30 minutes or so today.
I manage a holiday home for a friend here in Balatonfured & today's guests aren't arriving until 7pm (exactly when the show starts here) :o(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, lest i forget, thank you thank you thank you anonymous TF gifter. most appreciated.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there will be approximately three of us here today in the non-political bubble. the rest will be pouring over tax returns.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I filed my taxes back in April - such as they were


I filed my taxes back in April - such as they were
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo........
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nu ochen' Bolshoi, no za 5 rublei
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
for those who have not SEEN the leningrad cowboys, you are missing out...
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In the late 80s I went through 3 cassettes of Friends by The Bolshoi.  It was a "we're bored and the internet hasn't been invented yet, let's drive all around San Diego all night listening to music" staple.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Made it back.
They were (in midpoint's words) shiny ladies
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nice. i like shiny.
They were (in midpoint's words) shiny ladies


nice. i like shiny.
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah, this was another driving staple, the Ministry 12" collection, sometimes this album, too.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah Ministry.
If my neighbours get too noisy, Jesus Built My Hot Rod is my go-to track.
On repeat
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
early ministry is best only ministry.

/i keed i keed.
//maybe
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
just fyi y'all, top of the hour track is best heard at eleven.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hinds!

This gets fairly regular airtime on bbc6music
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Hinds!

This gets fairly regular airtime on bbc6music


the album is so delish
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Jay Som track is really really nice
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shana Falana!

Darkest Light is such a brilliant album.
Their Striped cover is superb. I really want to hear their Bauhaus cover
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: The Jay Som track is really really nice


yeah, i actually never played the original (by soccer mommy) but it's really good so i couldn't resist
 
