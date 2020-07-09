 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   Welcome to the Detroit Airport lost luggage department. Yes, my bag is missing. Last time I saw it was when I checked it in at Terminal D in LaGuardia Airport ... One moment please   (wcbs880.radio.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1340 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 1:40 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did this once going to an event in Dallas. Got to the Omni & realized I left a carry-on with our products for sale (skate bearings) at Love Field. Luckily, the Omni let me nab one of their limo drivers and race back to the terminal. I got there, headed to the lost in found who pointed me over to a cop. I was slightly confused but walked over to the officer and explained the situation.

"This yours?"
"Yes, yes it is" (handed him my I.D. & business card)
>Cop looks at it for a sec<
"Well, get it the F outta here! We were 2 minutes from calling the bomb squad to blow it up."
"Well, considering it has ball bearings in...."
"DID I STUTTER?"
"Ummm....no. Have a good day!" (grabbed bag & quickly got back in the SUV)

Air travel, such fun!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: I did this once going to an event in Dallas. Got to the Omni & realized I left a carry-on with our products for sale (skate bearings) at Love Field. Luckily, the Omni let me nab one of their limo drivers and race back to the terminal. I got there, headed to the lost in found who pointed me over to a cop. I was slightly confused but walked over to the officer and explained the situation.

"This yours?"
"Yes, yes it is" (handed him my I.D. & business card)
>Cop looks at it for a sec<
"Well, get it the F outta here! We were 2 minutes from calling the bomb squad to blow it up."
"Well, considering it has ball bearings in...."
"DID I STUTTER?"
"Ummm....no. Have a good day!" (grabbed bag & quickly got back in the SUV)

Air travel, such fun!


Cool story, bro. I hate to think what mayhem might have occured while blowing up a bag full of ball bearings. I hope they would have taken to it to remote site.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The good news:  we found your luggage.

The bad news:  it caught the dread Rona and we had to put it down. We're pretty sure we put it down in Louisiana. Hope nobody buys it at the auction of lost luggage (baggage).
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: isamudyson: I did this once going to an event in Dallas. Got to the Omni & realized I left a carry-on with our products for sale (skate bearings) at Love Field. Luckily, the Omni let me nab one of their limo drivers and race back to the terminal. I got there, headed to the lost in found who pointed me over to a cop. I was slightly confused but walked over to the officer and explained the situation.

"This yours?"
"Yes, yes it is" (handed him my I.D. & business card)
>Cop looks at it for a sec<
"Well, get it the F outta here! We were 2 minutes from calling the bomb squad to blow it up."
"Well, considering it has ball bearings in...."
"DID I STUTTER?"
"Ummm....no. Have a good day!" (grabbed bag & quickly got back in the SUV)

Air travel, such fun!

Cool story, bro. I hate to think what mayhem might have occured while blowing up a bag full of ball bearings. I hope they would have taken to it to remote site.


Probably they would have cleared out part of the parking area to do it. The annoying part it, they would have been in our checked luggage except TSA made a bad habit of not putting them all back in the bag after checking it. You can only lose so many display boxes of product before you just carry them on the flight with you. I have gotten used to the extra time when a "SSS" code comes up on my boarding pass as I know it means I am getting the extra special patdown from the gate police.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen yesterday too, or am I living a glitch in the Matrix?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Terminal D sounds like a disease.

That or a deadly weener.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Didn't this happen yesterday too, or am I living a glitch in the Matrix?


Update from earlier today
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Narrator: Was it ticking?
Airport Security Officer: Actually, throwers don't worry about ticking 'cause modern bombs don't tick.
Narrator: Sorry, throwers?
Airport Security Officer: Baggage handlers. But when a suitcase vibrates, then the throwers gotta call the police.
Narrator: My suitcase was vibrating?
Airport Security Officer: Nine times out of ten it's an electric razor. But ... every once in a while [looks around, leans in conspiratorially] ... it's a dildo. [leans back] Of course, it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a dildo. We have to use the indefinite article, "a dildo", never ... your dildo.
Narrator: I don't own a dildo!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: Terminal D sounds like a disease.

That or a deadly weener.


Or one of the power connections to a three-phase vibrator.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Many years ago, my dad worked in a high rise in SF. He was a high level executive and a suspicious package was discovered in the hallway outside of his offices. Building security went nuts. Police were called. Dozens showed up making all sorts of noise. Dad was getting more and more annoyed. Police stared at the package for awhile and then finally called the bomb squad. Dad blew a gasket and shoved his way into the hall, opened the box with a knife and pulled out a snow globe packed in styrofoam peanuts. He handed it to the head of building security and walked back into his office.

Of course, this would be a very different story if it had actually been a bomb.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

isamudyson: You can only lose so many display boxes of product before you just carry them on the flight with you.


Serious question, why don't you FedEx the display boxes ahead of time? Some years ago there was a higher up in our legal department who would do that with his laptop (in the days before you would just store all the good stuff in the cloud or even a microcard) when flying, especially to another country, because he was worried about TSA or customs looking at very classified information.

/Probably other high level executives were doing it too but that tale take stuck out
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.