(Fox 5 New York)   "The blue-cheese salad dressing, butter, ground turkey, cans of grain-free dog food, and new toothbrush came to $24.97. Laurie Mahlenbrei handed the cashier a slice of wood marked $25 and walked out with her items in plastic grocery bags"   (fox5ny.com) divider line
    Great Depression, Capitalism, Federal Reserve System, Business cycle, 1930s, first transactions, wooden currency, turn of the 20th century  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was told never to take any wooden nickels.
Never said anything about a $25 plank to me, though.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically all pieces of paper are slices of wood...

/Yes, I know US paper money is actually made of cloth, not paper
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
plastic grocery bag? what year is it!?
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Technically all pieces of paper are slices of wood...

/Yes, I know US paper money is actually made of cloth, not paper


Cotton and linen
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I swear, this is the most press I've seen Tenino get in the 25 years I've lived in Washington. On that note, do they have pens to check for counterfeit wooden bills one could make in the shed?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AeAe: The Third Man: Technically all pieces of paper are slices of wood...

/Yes, I know US paper money is actually made of cloth, not paper

Cotton and linen


And previously, butterflies.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
10-9-0.

Yeah, they had one bank that went out of business in the Depression, so they ran out of paper money. They decided to temporarily print wooden money to act as an exchange medium, and it's been a vaguely touristy thing to buy wooden money there ever since.

There is a decent Mexican place there in the stripmall. Nice outdoor seating, if it's not raining.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: plastic grocery bag? what year is it!?


Despite the bans, a lot of stores have gone back to using them. I get them at Safeway every trip.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does the ladies at the local gentlemen's club trade woodies for woodbux?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I swear, this is the most press I've seen Tenino get in the 25 years I've lived in Washington. On that note, do they have pens to check for counterfeit wooden bills one could make in the shed?


I imagine they use woodchucks in a little bucket at the cash register, to see if it chucks the wood.

If it chucks, it's worth the bucks.
If it sits, it's not fit.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Big Ricky approves

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get some stacks!
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think this may actually be illegal, unless they had a depression exemption that never got revoked. How can you have sales tax on something paid for with wood?  Pay the tax in splinters?  Is the $300 taxable income?  If they sell it for more or less do they have to report the profit?  Cool idea though.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And ready to make it rain?
10l3q03odwk24ee0t63e3w85-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: Isitoveryet: plastic grocery bag? what year is it!?

Despite the bans, a lot of stores have gone back to using them. I get them at Safeway every trip.


See them in Cali a lot still.  We don't take them, as we have our own bags and boxes - they just put shiat back in the cart and we put them in the bags etc. when we get to the car, but yeah they're commonly available now that the pandemic has hit.  Stores don't want to have to interact with containers that've  been sitting in your house/car getting gods know what all over them - and rightfully so.

/why the heck doesn't spell check recognize that've?
//sorry but that's been common speech for a long time
///seems about on par with trying to push no prepositions at the end of a sentence
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does the ladies at the local gentlemen's club trade woodies for woodbux?


Only if it's sanded down. Otherwise they get splinters in their panties. And that's...

Fark user imageView Full Size


A rough trade.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Isitoveryet: plastic grocery bag? what year is it!?


2020.

In California, it appears part of the Coronavirus mitigation stuff the governor ordered is to do a 180 and ban reusable plastic bags.  I think the whole proposition mandating such (prop 67) is now on hold.  What it did was require plastic bags to be both sold for a dime, and for them to be a certain thickness.  They've stopped charging them, and they've gone back to the thinner ones.
 
