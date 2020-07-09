 Skip to content
 
(US Supreme Court) NewsFlash SCTOUS (7-2) to President: "Stand and Deliver" (PDF)   (supremecourt.gov) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito and Thomas dissenting.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So war with China starts today?
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a scale of placid to apoplectic, how enraged does he have to be about his SC picks right now?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7-2. That's surprising. I'm guessing it'll be 5-4 on whether Congress gets it.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it got remanded to lower courts. Not sure how much that will drag it out...
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Snap!!!!
 
kliq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, some rare truth.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POTUS 1-0: Or what?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. One down, one to go.

/ Please please please make it 2 for 2
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaahahahah!!!!!
Such it Donnie!!!!
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not gonna happen.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 7-2. Impressive.gif
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Alito and Thomas dissenting.


Wow, even Beer-Bro went against Trump?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7-2.  Ouch.
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thewritersideoflife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Alito and Thomas dissenting.


I was going to ask who the 2 assholes were on this. Not surprised. Damn, Kavanaugh though????? Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeit.

Looks like there is like a single thread of the rule of law left...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now enforce it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam & The Ants - Stand And Deliver (Video)
Youtube 4B2a6l6wM2k
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So war with China starts today?


More Iran bombings...
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JokerMattly: On a scale of placid to apoplectic, how enraged does he have to be about his SC picks right now?


shiatting himself while trying to lull that creature off of his scalp.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When these are made public there needs to be a campaign ad laying every single thing out there.

They'll need to rent their own cable network.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Now enforce it.


When you're right, you're right
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone have 7-2?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even frat boy turned on him... poor little whinger.

iotwreport.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and then I do my happy dance.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cautiously optimistic.
 
uh_clem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite, As I've said all along, the supreme court  is just going to remand it back to lower courts where Trump can run out the clock.  Which is exactly what they did.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the phone, not going to bother with a PDF link.

Is this the SC telling Trump he has to fulfill his campaign promise?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4B2a6l6w​M2k]


Darn it!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rage tweet in 3, 2, 1. The legal maneuvering has already started. We will never see the information. ever. I take solace in the fact this will drive him insane. That would be an exceptionally short drive, I admit.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
important: this doesn't mean that they go public, or mean that they have to be turned over to the grand jury immediately either. it means "I'm president!" is not a reason to withhold them
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure he'll comply...
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for grand jury purposes though I think...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pesky_Humans: Circusdog320: So war with China starts today?

More Iran bombings...


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Still not gonna happen.


Exactly.

Lets not start beating each other off just yet
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm understanding this still gets drug out until after November?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: comrade: Still not gonna happen.

Exactly.

Lets not start beating each other off just yet


It's going back to the district court for more arguments, too. Trump won't have to hand over his taxes until after the "election."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Roberts....who nominated these idiots? Oh, wait.....
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jurodan: JokerMattly: On a scale of placid to apoplectic, how enraged does he have to be about his SC picks right now?

shiatting himself while trying to lull that creature off of his scalp.



So a day ending in Y?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Alito and Thomas dissenting.


Shocking. Thomas is fighting to get Roe re-visited too.

I really really love that Brett is one of the Yes's, and references Nixon.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qua qua, da diddly, qua qua, da diddly!
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jurodan: Looks like it got remanded to lower courts. Not sure how much that will drag it out...


SCOTUS always remands to lower courts for enforcement or continued litigation of their judgments save in the rarest of circumstances.

Also a unique wrinkle, when they remand to federal jurisdictions, they remand for further proceedings "consistent" with their opinion. When they remand to state jurisdictions, they usually remand for further proceedings "not inconsistent" with their opinion.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: Yeah, I'm sure he'll comply...


It's not up to Trump. He is not a party to the case.
 
