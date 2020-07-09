 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   On the occasion of her death, a look back at how the media re-shaped the narrative of Mary Kay Letourneau's rape of a child into a "May-December" romcom full of wacky hi-jinks and featuring "star-crossed" lovers   (rollingstone.com) divider line
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asia Argento was a sexual harasser?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have we ever heard from her ex-husband or the 4 kids they had together before she started getting freaky with a 13 year old boy?
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reading this thread yesterday, that narrative is still really strong:
Mary Kay Letourneau dies. Services to be held at Chuck E. Cheese
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That whole thing made me want to shave my goosebumps off and drench the results in 91% rubbing alcohol.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They got married, give them a break.

In the bible Mary was 12-13 and Joseph was 90
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Have we ever heard from her ex-husband or the 4 kids they had together before she started getting freaky with a 13 year old boy?


He moved far, far away (Alaska). I can't say as I blame him.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"a look back at how the media re-shaped the narrative of Mary Kay Letourneau's rape of a child into a "May-December" romcom full of wacky hi-jinks"

I'm pretty sure that was more like "March-July," subs.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, Rolling Stone.  The authority on all things sexual assualt.  Just ask Jackie.
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Have we ever heard from her ex-husband or the 4 kids they had together before she started getting freaky with a 13 year old boy?


Let's hope we don't. Let them live in peace.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images.fandango.comView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Have we ever heard from her ex-husband or the 4 kids they had together before she started getting freaky with a 13 year old boy?


He got custody and moved to Alaska and mostly says "no comment" to any questions. Supposedly the kids are well adjusted adults now according to google.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Technically it's ephibophilia."
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.


This wasn't 200 years ago, this was just 20 years ago.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bukharin: [images.fandango.com image 850x566]


At least Harold was driving age.
 
Avery614
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: They got married, give them a break.

In the bible Mary was 12-13 and Joseph was 90


Username creepily checks out...*shudder*
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Elizabeth Smart had gone on to marry her kidnapper and have children with him you have to admit, it would have made it OK.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Oblig

[media3.giphy.com image 480x270]


Pretty much.

/And people wonder why so many boys and men have twisted and warped views of love and intimacy
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "a look back at how the media re-shaped the narrative of Mary Kay Letourneau's rape of a child into a "May-December" romcom full of wacky hi-jinks"

I'm pretty sure that was more like "March-July," subs.


Assuming a typical life-span of 75 years, it is a February 2-May 13 Romance.  Which is creepy.  Anything before March is creepy.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: If Elizabeth Smart had gone on to marry her kidnapper and have children with him you have to admit, it would have made it OK.


Just ask Woody and Soon Yi how many accept their relationship.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: They got married, give them a break.

In the bible Mary was 12-13 and Joseph was 90


And she stayed a virgin. She didn't want that wrinkly dick
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: This wasn't 200 years ago, this was just 20 years ago.


We've made a lot of progress in 25 years (a quarter of a century).

In the 1970's (< 50  years ago) the n-word (the real one) was used in regular conversation (among racists, yes, but large portions of the population were racists that was accepted), By the 80's it was "The N-Word" never to be spoken again. That took only 10 years.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bukharin: [images.fandango.com image 850x566]


It's amazing how many offbeat relationships were celebrated in the 70s
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hendawg: litheandnubile: They got married, give them a break.

In the bible Mary was 12-13 and Joseph was 90

And she stayed a virgin. She didn't want that wrinkly dick


James might disagree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.

This wasn't 200 years ago, this was just 20 years ago.


It might as well be to the iPhone zombies
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "liberal" media misrepresented something? Shocking. I'm shocked.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.


Motherfarker, this was during the farking Clinton Administration. The second term! Get the fark out of here with that child rape apologies.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yet another website that has never tested its layout on an ipad.

Article unreadable due to add overlaps.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having been a horny teen boy. A woman willing is always a good thing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: If Elizabeth Smart had gone on to marry her kidnapper and have children with him you have to admit, it would have made it OK.


Well, no.

She was kidnapped.

Nothing that happened in either case was ok.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.

Motherfarker, this was during the farking Clinton Administration. The second term! Get the fark out of here with that child rape apologies.


I'm not apologizing for her or anyone. I was alive then, I watched this unfold in real time, and I was trying to provide background.

If you disagree with me, then you please explain why all of the media of the day, didn't call it "child rape"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really dont get how so many people have a problem understanding that almost any teenage boy will GLADLY take it if offered free and unlimited sex
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: thatboyoverthere: brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.

Motherfarker, this was during the farking Clinton Administration. The second term! Get the fark out of here with that child rape apologies.

I'm not apologizing for her or anyone. I was alive then, I watched this unfold in real time, and I was trying to provide background.

If you disagree with me, then you please explain why all of the media of the day, didn't call it "child rape"


The same reason most of them still don't today: because it was between an older woman and a boy.

It's only when those genders are reversed that the media (and most of society) breaks out the "rape" word. Hypocrisy at its finest.

Hell, read some Fark threads from just a couple years back, which promote the same thinking.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.


You know that this went down in the '90s right?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can't hold women to the same standard as men.  For them sex is an unstoppable urge and drives their every impulse.
 
bababa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People at the time didn't accept it! She was reported to the police, tried, found guilty, and imprisoned for seven and a half years; 18 of the first 24 months were in solitary.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: brainlordmesomorph: Modern society cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea the "The Past was Different."

I'm not saying that we should leave up the statues of racists and treasonous rebels.

I'm not saying that the rampant sexism, racism, child abuse and homophobia of the past was in any way correct, but it happened, now can we all please stop being surprised by it.

We seem to think that the past was just like today, except certain people got away certain things. It was everybody, and they all got away with everything, because those things were just accepted then, they are unacceptable today.

You know that this went down in the '90s right?


You know that from today's standpoint 2010 was a long time ago, right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

litheandnubile: If Elizabeth Smart had gone on to marry her kidnapper and have children with him you have to admit, it would have made it OK.


No
 
ongbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lifeslammer: I really dont get how so many people have a problem understanding that almost any teenage boy will GLADLY take it if offered free and unlimited sex


So will many teenaged girls. So it is ok for a 34 year old man to have a sexual relationship with a 13 year old girl?
 
