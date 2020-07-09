 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Why people who use the "but why aren't we more concerned about black-on-black crime" argument as a deflection are even bigger morons than you previously suspected   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    White people, Black people, African American, black crime, gun violence, homicide rate, young black men, Race  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None, none more moron.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incognito don't work on this one ...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about racial solidarity. There is "white on white" crime too.

Systemic racism creates a marginalized population and predators of any race will always target easier prey. Violent criminals are more likely to target black, foreign, Native American, Latino victims because they know the system is less likely to seek justice for those victims. And, sadly, police are a part of that. If you're a predator, you can't get a better cover than a badge, because police protect each other.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The b-on-b or the white lives matter are the same dolts who when watching something about battered wives asks "what about battered husbands?"
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop with the paywalls.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RORY-G
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The whole premise of the article is about gun control. You have to accept that is the real reason for violent crime before it makes sense. So, it doesn't make as much sense to me. So by default of the headline, I'm a bigger moron.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I suspect that the reason is that black on black crime is an end result of a much larger problem.
And it is not, in any way, related to police brutalizing non-whites.  So it is not part of the same discussion.

Perhaps if white people hadn't spent generations hoarding their own wealth and denying opportunity to everyone else, there wouldn't be so much black on black crime.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well first of all, the folks whatabouting black-on-black crime don't give two farks about black-on-black crime.
I'd support X, but
I'd oppose Y, but

Everyone I know has a BIG BUTT
Youtube FaVFuX8z26c
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: It's not about racial solidarity. There is "white on white" crime too.

Systemic racism creates a marginalized population and predators of any race will always target easier prey. Violent criminals are more likely to target black, foreign, Native American, Latino victims because they know the system is less likely to seek justice for those victims. And, sadly, police are a part of that. If you're a predator, you can't get a better cover than a badge, because police protect each other.


So you're saying that the black drug dealers shoot other black drug dealers and leave the white drug dealers alone because of the justice system?  Or is it that the poor criminals turn to crime and victimize other poor people in the same neighborhood, which is usually made up of the same race?  I don't disagree with the notion that black on black crime might not be investigated too hard, just that black people aren't victimizing other black people because of that.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're not morons. They're deliberately trying to move the discussion away from an indefensible position that they hold.

They approve of the status quo of police forces killing minorities without consequences. They're in full agreement with it. If anything many of them would like to see more of it.

But they know that's not a position they can realistically defend in an argument, so instead they say "I don't want to talk about that, let's argue about something else entirely". And a LOT of the time it works.
 
nijika
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


HEIL
 
nijika
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nijika: dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.

HEIL


Oh sorry I meant DRINK.   Damn autocorrect.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're killing each other all the time! Why can't we kill them too?!!!
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we're cool when we ignore Black on Black homicides like we've always done because white men kill themselves with firearms so often?
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wondering why black people aren't bothered about black-on-black crime: Nonsense. They are.

Wondering why white people aren't bothered about black-on-black crime: Entirely valid, and should raise uncomfortable issues about structural inequality in society.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who's to say "we" aren't concerned.

However, I'm still more concerned about authorities killing me than criminals.  I expect a bit better from the authorities.  That's the problem.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


We did that already. We replaced police officers wearing sky blue uniforms made out of polyester who were sworn to serve and protect, with militarized stormtroopers wearing black armor made out of Kevlar and Kydex who were sworn to oppress and abuse.
The results were...not good..
 
Hardtack27
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So white men 'benefit' by higher suicide rates?  Wee now we know where this woman stands....
 
baronm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AFAIK, suicide is not against the law, and so doesn't factor in to a discussion of gun crime.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


I think they'd be happy about that.

Wasn't the answer you expected, huh?
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


Without the war on drugs, black on black crime would be in line with white on white crime.
So yeah - taking away the law enforcement that whites have inflicted on blacks from the outside would sharply reduce crime in their community.
Everybody knows that - what's your point?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"but why aren't we more concerned about black-on-black crime"

Translated:

"I want to talk about literally anything else other than systemic racism. Acceptable topics include:

- What about white people killed by police?
- What about black people killing each other?
- Yes, killing is bad, but what about private property?
- Abortion is totes racist. If you really cared about black people you'd be trying to stop abortion!
- You can fix hateful behavior with politics, you can only fix it with Jesus!
- What about all of the things protestors are saying that I think sound like Communism?"
 
rewind2846
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These morons don't give a rat's rolling red rectum about crime or Black people. 83-85% of white people killed are murdered by other white people... and let's not go into the stats for rape, child molestation, spousal abuse and other "behind the suburban garage door" violent crimes. No one group has any sort of monopoly on all violent crime... at least by percentage.

The slackjaws who bring up this tired "Black-on-Black" boogeyman (with a "Chicago" thrown in for flavor) have no purpose than to attempt to paint Black people as subhuman animals who deserve what they get, including their lower place in society, the poverty and discrimination they receive from the white majority, and their unequal treatment by police and the legal system. This helps them justify their racism and racist attitudes toward African-Americans in their tiny minds.

tl;dr - Racists.
 
smunns
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And then......

https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/​o​p-ed/bs-ed-op-0406-black-crime-2020040​3-lyiri4nzuvbuxks6i2h6mhirtq-story.htm​l
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.

We did that already. We replaced police officers wearing sky blue uniforms made out of polyester who were sworn to serve and protect, with militarized stormtroopers wearing black armor made out of Kevlar and Kydex who were sworn to oppress and abuse.
The results were...not good..


This - the first thing we have to do is go back to dressing and equipping police officers like the humble public servants they are supposed to be.
Slacks and a sports shirt and a little cloth cap. Sam Browne with a .38 revolver and a 12" wooden nightstick.
No gas, no shockers, no rubber bullets, no helmets, no shields, no armor, no armored vehicles, no epaulets or excess Liefeldian pockets - NONE of that shiat.
I want them to look and feel like humble public servants. Nothing else.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This article argues that "whatabout Black-on-Black crime" is a shiatty argument because whatabout white men committing suicide.

She may not have thought this all the way through, even for reasons beyond the fact that suicide is an inherently personal choice in a way that violent crime is not.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People who use Straw-men arguments are wrong.  More at eleven.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


I lived in a large rust belt city for a while. In fact there was very little police presence in certain parts of town. Some people even say that when the police did show up it was more in the role of a hostile army of occupation than keepers of the peace.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Without the war on drugs, black on black crime would be in line with white on white crime.


How do you know this?  Is it your surmise that a disproportionate number of Blacks earn their living from the trade in controlled substances?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Who's to say "we" aren't concerned.

However, I'm still more concerned about authorities killing me than criminals.  I expect a bit better from the authorities.  That's the problem.


THIS. Usually brought up in "discussions" about BLM (Black Lives Matter) - an organization founded on and dedicated to preventing the murder of African-Americans by law enforcement and the legal system, it's another boogeyman employed in attempts to discredit BLM itself and the idea that police brutality even exists. "Why doesn't BLM...?" is the usual squeal.

We give law enforcement badges, guns, a whole lot of power, and the public trust. With that power comes responsibility and a mandate to live up to that trust. While we as a society cannot expect there not to be criminals among the general populace, we should expect the people we charge with the responsibility to uphold and enforce the law not to be criminals.

tl;dr - I shouldn't be afraid of being murdered by cops.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.


Careful what you wish for. The police may actually arrest and criminalize you for all that illegal activity they miss while occupying black and brown hoods.  The police may start to behave like an occupying force against you in your hood and then maybe you'll realize too late just how stupid this suggestion is.  Here is a better suggestion, treat those black neighborhoods the same as any other.  You know, act like their lives matter.
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A lot of black on black crime is because black people are disadvantaged in the normal economy and some think their only way to survive is in the black market where the only justice is violence.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tirob: jso2897: Without the war on drugs, black on black crime would be in line with white on white crime.

How do you know this?  Is it your surmise that a disproportionate number of Blacks earn their living from the trade in controlled substances?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Go for it."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RORY-G: The whole premise of the article is about gun control. You have to accept that is the real reason for violent crime before it makes sense. So, it doesn't make as much sense to me. So by default of the headline, I'm a bigger moron.


Kind of. It focused on suicides, which I agree are not covered nearly enough by local and national media. I didn't think the article addressed the headline at all.

12349876: A lot of black on black crime is because black people are disadvantaged in the normal economy and some think their only way to survive is in the black market where the only justice is violence.


This is really the root cause- when you have nothing, you'll do anything to survive.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RORY-G: The whole premise of the article is about gun control. You have to accept that is the real reason for violent crime before it makes sense. So, it doesn't make as much sense to me. So by default of the headline, I'm a bigger moron.


Even worse, the claim is that there's more white gun violence than black. But that is based on comparing suicides to homicides. Let me rewrite that last paragraph to more clearly state what the point is:

"When white men respond to their life circumstances with gun violence, /suicide/ it's treated as a public health problem, brought on by mental illness and stress. When black men do /shoot each other/ it's portrayed almost solely as a criminal issue, caused by lawlessness and moral failing."
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Black on black crime stats are comparable to white on white crime stats.

I know it's a shocker, but most folks that are victims of crime at least tangentially know their attacker.

These are the same folks that like to point out shootings in Chicago like it means something.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Psychopompous: dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.

We did that already. We replaced police officers wearing sky blue uniforms made out of polyester who were sworn to serve and protect, with militarized stormtroopers wearing black armor made out of Kevlar and Kydex who were sworn to oppress and abuse.
The results were...not good..

This - the first thing we have to do is go back to dressing and equipping police officers like the humble public servants they are supposed to be.
Slacks and a sports shirt and a little cloth cap. Sam Browne with a .38 revolver and a 12" wooden nightstick.
No gas, no shockers, no rubber bullets, no helmets, no shields, no armor, no armored vehicles, no epaulets or excess Liefeldian pockets - NONE of that shiat.
I want them to look and feel like humble public servants. Nothing else.


Anybody remember Officer Friendly? They used to have a program where they would send an old cop who was glad to kill the time until retirement going around the elementary schools once a year, giving little talks about traffic safety to the young ones.
Then came the War on Drugs, and with it D.A.R.E.
DARE was a program that that sent police into schools to deliver ham handed anti-drug propaganda and encourage kids to inform the police of illegal activity and drug use, even by their parents. Many a kid put themselves in foster care by dropping dime on their parents recreational drug use. Then the cops would seize the house, and with the money from the auction and the millions donated to the program by proto-Blue Lives Matter supporters, they would buy luxury goods for their clubhouse and military grade hardware.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tirob: jso2897: Without the war on drugs, black on black crime would be in line with white on white crime.

How do you know this?  Is it your surmise that a disproportionate number of Blacks earn their living from the trade in controlled substances?


Nixon kicked off the war on drugs specifically so he could have a reason to arrest large numbers of black people (and hippies, but there weren't as many of them). This aim of the drug war is why, to this day, non-white drug offenders receive more strict sentences than white people convicted of the same crimes.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: RORY-G: The whole premise of the article is about gun control. You have to accept that is the real reason for violent crime before it makes sense. So, it doesn't make as much sense to me. So by default of the headline, I'm a bigger moron.

Even worse, the claim is that there's more white gun violence than black. But that is based on comparing suicides to homicides. Let me rewrite that last paragraph to more clearly state what the point is:

"When white men respond to their life circumstances with gun violence, /suicide/ it's treated as a public health problem, brought on by mental illness and stress. When black men do /shoot each other/ it's portrayed almost solely as a criminal issue, caused by lawlessness and moral failing."


IMO they're obviously referring to mass shootings.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...the reasons behind suicide are more complicated than a single issue. "Life stresses combined with known risk factors, such as childhood trauma, substance use - or even chronic physical pain - can contribute" to someone taking their life, the AFSP said." ~ FTA

I mean, there are legitimate reasons to just end your life, If you're living in constant physical agony and there's no realistic hope of the situation improving... that should be considered a different category than momentary depression where if they didn't have a gun they might feel better tomorrow and not kill themselves.

I would actually argue that situations like that should be handled by doctors so the deaths can be humane and as dignified as possible.  I'm all for reasonable gun control, but people with chronic, often terminal anyway, illnesses ending their life shouldn't be tallied in the "gun violence" category.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Alien Robot: RORY-G: The whole premise of the article is about gun control. You have to accept that is the real reason for violent crime before it makes sense. So, it doesn't make as much sense to me. So by default of the headline, I'm a bigger moron.

Even worse, the claim is that there's more white gun violence than black. But that is based on comparing suicides to homicides. Let me rewrite that last paragraph to more clearly state what the point is:

"When white men respond to their life circumstances with gun violence, /suicide/ it's treated as a public health problem, brought on by mental illness and stress. When black men do /shoot each other/ it's portrayed almost solely as a criminal issue, caused by lawlessness and moral failing."

IMO they're obviously referring to mass shootings.


Suicide is mentioned twelve times in five paragraphs, mass shootings are mentioned only once in an off-hand remark about the NRA. So no, you're wrong.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopompous: dittybopper: I agree.  We should remove police coverage from predominantly Black areas.   We wouldn't even have to defund them, just shift patrols to predominantly White and Asian neighborhoods.

That should make everyone happy.

We did that already. We replaced police officers wearing sky blue uniforms made out of polyester who were sworn to serve and protect, with militarized stormtroopers wearing black armor made out of Kevlar and Kydex who were sworn to oppress and abuse.
The results were...not good..


Gee, you think?

dittybopper [TotalFark]    Smartest (18)   Funniest (0)  2017-04-25 3:19:35 PM      
She's right.  The police have become entirely too militarized, and entirely too trigger happy in the last 40 years.

dittybopper [TotalFark]     Smartest (53)   Funniest (0)  2019-10-17 7:44:31 AM      
...
Change the training.   Make it so that they fail if they shoot in a scenario where there isn't a gun clearly visible.  And if they fail, they can't be on patrol until they pass.

Cops will hate that, of course, because that will "put them in danger".  Well, *DUH*.  That's what we pay you for.  You don't like it?  Be a firefighter or an EMT or Paul Blart, Mall Cop.  You deliberately chose a job where this was a

Also, the legal presumptions for a cop shooting someone should be tighter than for a non-LEO in a self-defense situation.   A police officer is supposed to be professional, and should hopefully have more training than a random person.  Yet we have the opposite situation:  A cop kills someone in the line of duty, they have much more legal leeway than a person who kills someone in self-defense.

That needs to end.  Either they get the same treatment as those who use a firearm in self-defense in any particular situation, or it should be even more strict for them.

If every police officer faced a significant threat of arrest and prosecution every time they pulled the trigger, they'd pull the trigger far, far fewer times.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rnatalie: The b-on-b or the white lives matter are the same dolts who when watching something about battered wives asks "what about battered husbands?"


This.

It is solely offered as a racist distraction.

Not one person uses this point honestly.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a lot of words I'm not going to read because anytime someone deflects from the topic at hand I simply state, "yeah, I care about that too, but that's not what we are talking about now." You can literally "whatabout" anything at anytime, it's not an argument and doesn't deserve well thought rebuttal.
 
