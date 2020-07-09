 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Beer companies like Budweiser and Molson-Coors have gotten entirely too big, and it's time to break them up. Presumably so we can get low quality piss beer from lots of little companies instead of a couple of big ones   (slate.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Beer, Brewery, Brewing, Chicago's beer scene, Microbrewery, AB InBev, Anheuser-Busch InBev, craft boom  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 10:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn I miss going to my local brewer and/or brewpub.

Fark, I swear, when this is over, I'm packing up some board/table-top/card games, ubering over to St. Arnold's and spending the day.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading something from a few years ago about microbrewers moving to a type of South African hops, so In Bev moved in and bought up the entire national crop.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The market needs more of that fruity Belgian swill for the hipsters.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The market needs more of that fruity Belgian swill for the hipsters.


no it needs a thousand more IPAs with IBUs above 80
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labatt's brewery is upriver from Montreal.
Molson's is downriver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken up? Isn't the market already taking care of that? I only know a few people who still drink that cheap shiat.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: God damn I miss going to my local brewer and/or brewpub.

Fark, I swear, when this is over, I'm packing up some board/table-top/card games, ubering over to St. Arnold's and spending the day.


Every Friday night my buddies and I would gather at one of our houses for games and beer.   Our substitute since Covid is playing 'Scythe' online with each other (using Discord for chatting in game).  There is also a 'Terraforming Mars' digital version, but it has some bugs that need fixing before we try a group game.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: God damn I miss going to my local brewer and/or brewpub.

Fark, I swear, when this is over, I'm packing up some board/table-top/card games, ubering over to St. Arnold's and spending the day.


Mmmmm... St. Arnold's. Good to hear it's still around; it's been a while.

My plan when this is over is to find someone willing to drive me to every craft brewer that survived in the US.

Hey, a guy can dream.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Broken up? Isn't the market already taking care of that? I only know a few people who still drink that cheap shiat.


Yeah, except that the big guys keep buying up craft brewers. To their credit, the quality doesn't always decrease, but the breweries tend to go downhill in other ways.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans demand the freedom to have fewer choices. USA, etc...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem. All you have to do is pass laws in the USA, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan, Mexico, the UK, Ireland...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember driving out of Denver in the Before Time and seeing the giant Coors factory. I was thinking "How cool of them to have a green roof with horses grazing on top."

And then I realized, "Oh... the horses are the Coors factory."

/ Coors doesn't actually have horses or a green roof, as far as I know
// But I never let the facts get in the way of a joke
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the big brewer distributors are one brick through a window away from mafia protection racket.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I remember driving out of Denver in the Before Time and seeing the giant Coors factory. I was thinking "How cool of them to have a green roof with horses grazing on top."

And then I realized, "Oh... the horses are the Coors factory."

/ Coors doesn't actually have horses or a green roof, as far as I know
// But I never let the facts get in the way of a joke


I've toured the Coors factory and went to their sampling room until they asked us to leave and then drank at the bar across the street from the factory that has day old Coors.  It's pretty good there.  It just doesn't travel or age well, and it if ever hits room temperature it's done for.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
prior to the pandemic I couldn't throw a rock without hitting some "craft artisian brewery" non-sense...as if there is THAT much variety in beer that people can taste the difference in the 20 million different variaties...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: UberDave: God damn I miss going to my local brewer and/or brewpub.

Fark, I swear, when this is over, I'm packing up some board/table-top/card games, ubering over to St. Arnold's and spending the day.

Mmmmm... St. Arnold's. Good to hear it's still around; it's been a while.

My plan when this is over is to find someone willing to drive me to every craft brewer that survived in the US.



They have a large outdoor area and cool inside area that serves food.  The brew hall is still the same as always and the bar is staffed.  They also have a nice bocce and corn-hole area, outdoor bar and an art-car area.  It's pretty damn nice.

You're close to Blue Mountain Brewery. Their outdoor area looks nice and relaxing.  I've always wanted to go up there but every time I'm in Lynchburg, I'm by myself (and working).  But I like to stay downtown where I can walk over to the Water Dog - which is a damn nice place.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not a beer snob here but I very seldom end up with something directly from them.  Coor's banquet would be something I take with me for others to drink and I find it not bad.
I've been drinking Tyskie as my go to lately.  Tatra is darker and stronger but seems to have a weird lingering taste.
Locally Collective Arts, Shawn and Ed, Bench, Lake of Bays, Nicklebrook, Howell Rd and dozens of other nice beers are readily available.  Just not for a sit and chill there is all but I never had time for that anyway.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess I'm just lucky that the breweries in my city make excellent products, in a wide variety of styles. I mean we have hipsters, but they're just for the folks who want that :P
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: Madman drummers bummers: UberDave: God damn I miss going to my local brewer and/or brewpub.

Fark, I swear, when this is over, I'm packing up some board/table-top/card games, ubering over to St. Arnold's and spending the day.

Mmmmm... St. Arnold's. Good to hear it's still around; it's been a while.

My plan when this is over is to find someone willing to drive me to every craft brewer that survived in the US.


They have a large outdoor area and cool inside area that serves food.  The brew hall is still the same as always and the bar is staffed.  They also have a nice bocce and corn-hole area, outdoor bar and an art-car area.  It's pretty damn nice.

You're close to Blue Mountain Brewery. Their outdoor area looks nice and relaxing.  I've always wanted to go up there but every time I'm in Lynchburg, I'm by myself (and working).  But I like to stay downtown where I can walk over to the Water Dog - which is a damn nice place.


Blue Mountain is great. So great, in fact, that it's almost impossible to get seated there. "No one goes there anymore; it's too crowded."

Devil's Backbone, down the road from Blue Mountain, is pretty good but it's one of them what got bought by ABInBev. There's also Wild Wolf, which started out as a decent brewery, but the brewer there became more interested in popularity than beer.

Another place I like in the Lynchburg area is Apocalypse Ale Works -- if they're still around.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: Jake Havechek: The market needs more of that fruity Belgian swill for the hipsters.

no it needs a thousand more IPAs with IBUs above 80


Are people still crying about this? Do you really have that poor a craft beer selection wherever you are?
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: tuxq: Broken up? Isn't the market already taking care of that? I only know a few people who still drink that cheap shiat.

Yeah, except that the big guys keep buying up craft brewers. To their credit, the quality doesn't always decrease, but the breweries tend to go downhill in other ways.


Painfully true. As long as they stay away from D9 Brewery, my cirrhosis needs will be met.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Munden: Jake Havechek: The market needs more of that fruity Belgian swill for the hipsters.

no it needs a thousand more IPAs with IBUs above 80

Are people still crying about this? Do you really have that poor a craft beer selection wherever you are?


nah, we've got great indie brewers around and lots of variety where I am.  IPAs are just ubiquitous and are guaranteed in just about every restaurant that offers beer, other types don't share that distinction, imo.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Munden: Jake Havechek: The market needs more of that fruity Belgian swill for the hipsters.

no it needs a thousand more IPAs with IBUs above 80


It needs people that can read a label because every beer shop has dozens of different types of beers.
 
Deathbymombasa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess with a little work on my part I could find all the smaller breweries that owned by AB and Coors, but was thinking the article could have printed that. It doesn't take much skill or space so I guess I'll continue to brew my own.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can buy excellent beer that's been shipped all the way from Europe for 50 to 70% of the cost of the local craft brews. Unless you're 50% better, time to check that ego and lower the price.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.