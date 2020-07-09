 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Having eliminated roast beast, overloaded sleighs, and sawed-off antlers, scientists have identified a key factor that regulates abnormal heart growth
13
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The particular timbre of Whos singing whilst trying to bury their collective rage?

//Was he a mutated Who?
//Was he another species entirely?
//Was Max actually a dog or just some sort of dog analog?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the arsenic sauce, isn't it?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline, subbs

"Why, sanny-claus? Why?"
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very good headline, thank you subby
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roast Beast is what happened the last time the X-Men held a party at the New York Friar's Club.

/Gambit wouldn't fark Jubilee with Emma Frost's dick
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR

So should I watch Fox or not?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvilEgg:

//Was he a mutated Who?

I always wondered if he has a daughter named Cindy Lou.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be a good drug target. We will see if it can be targeted without affecting other structures, and whether preventing hypertrophy actually improves outcomes.  Still, very cool.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A friend and I got fired [in part] from a deli because we changed "Roast Beef" to "Roast Beast" on the scale printers during the holidays.  We got the idea from a legitimate misspelling of Turkey Beast.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But I like Roast Beast. Why did we have to eliminate it?
 
