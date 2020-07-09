 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A 9,400-square-foot home in Durham, NC is now for sale for only $1.9 millions. It includes a chef style kitchen, lovely outdoor spaces with a swimming pool, faulty staircase that will kill your unwanted spouse   (wral.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the pusher-robots are unnecessary?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That staircase... does it work with a nosy neighbor, mother in law, or car dealer management?

*reads article*

Oh, not for me, um, don't like the kitchen... pass
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: So the pusher-robots are unnecessary?


Pusher robots are obsolete.  Shoving is the future.  PLEASE GO STAND BY THE STAIRS.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it was the owl, man.

/he should hook up with Carole
//A murder in Durham??, my stars!!
///Duke sucks
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yikes, terrible interior decorating taste. Plus the house itself looks so incredibly plain. What boring people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Manslaughter? Maybe it was just a running gag.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: it was the owl, man.

/he should hook up with Carole
//A murder in Durham??, my stars!!
///Duke sucks


Very strange case indeed.

My theory is he pushed her down the stairs and watched her die for 2 hours.  Like his first victim.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: geocacherphil: it was the owl, man.

/he should hook up with Carole
//A murder in Durham??, my stars!!
///Duke sucks

Very strange case indeed.

My theory is he pushed her down the stairs and watched her die for 2 hours.  Like his first victim.

but what about the gay escort? (not that theres anything wrong with that)
 
rbuzby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The "chef" style kitchens are the best. I once lived at a place that had a sewage worker style kitchen once, it really sucked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geocacherphil: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: geocacherphil: it was the owl, man.

/he should hook up with Carole
//A murder in Durham??, my stars!!
///Duke sucks

Very strange case indeed.

My theory is he pushed her down the stairs and watched her die for 2 hours.  Like his first victim.

but what about the gay escort? (not that theres anything wrong with that)


Gay Escort is my Wam Tribute band.
 
