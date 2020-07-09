 Skip to content
(Twitter) Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport evacuated. Security investigation underway. Story developing
93
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

93 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOOOOORRRRROOOOOSSSSS!!!!!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing a COVID-19 infected BLM terrorist planted a murder hornet bomb designed to start an Australian wildfire amongst Hong Kong protestors.

Because that's the kind of year 2020 is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody farted.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm guessing a COVID-19 infected BLM terrorist planted a murder hornet bomb designed to start an Australian wildfire amongst Hong Kong protestors.

Because that's the kind of year 2020 is.


Or a MAGAt coughed on a flight attendant.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*COMMENCE SPECULATION*
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
terminal d?  that must be some d
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone was told to put on a mask ?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump's re-election hail mary
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Somebody farted.


Trump..


DRINK!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...


Was it the blonde or the one in the toyban?
 
Pick13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Small D energy
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody must have ordered the airport sushi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: terminal d?  that must be some d


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OOH Unfounded and Wild Speculation?

Okay!

Seekrit Mooslim Commie Terrorist worshiper of HUSSEIN Obama tried to spread the coronahoax around the terminal using their portable weather machine. Brave 2A 3%er Patriots gunned him down in a hail of STEEL JACKETED FREEDOM ROUNDS. But as his soul was about to go to hell where it rightly belongs, he morphed into a 30 foot tall cross socailist hybrid of AOC and Socialist Pelosi, whom they are bravely doing battle against right now.

(Tucker Carlson seen taking notes while furiously masturbating)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The results just came in. I'm afraid you've got terminal baggage claim.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*


Perhaps the most cogent and intelligent post I've seen on Fark in a *LONG* time.   Enjoy the smart and the funny.  You earned them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scrolling down a bit, you will see that it's another "white powder" incident.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...


Any word if they found your a dildo?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or they caught a...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Profiled Asian
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm guessing a COVID-19 infected BLM terrorist planted a murder hornet bomb designed to start an Australian wildfire amongst Hong Kong protestors.

Because that's the kind of year 2020 is.


I was thinking it was a publicity stunts for tenacious d

Yes I can't read
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"suspicious bag"
Karen forgot her mask again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*


Drug mules?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?


IT'S JUST AN ELECTRIC SHAVER, I SWEAR TO GOD!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?


The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...


F'ing hipster terrorists...
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...


Do modern dildos tick?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So somebody bombed the bathroom?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LGA is a SHT HOL.

/ that is all
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...

F'ing hipster terrorists...


You don't understand, man. They were into ticking bombs before ticking bombs became cool again.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Scrolling down a bit, you will see that it's another "white powder" incident.


Thank god everyone is wearing masks.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bobby_and_The_Gorilla: Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...

Do modern dildos tick?


Check your mom's panty drawer and let us know...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Somebody farted.


Man one time I flew home cross-country from SFO after eating a bunch of raw garlic. I felt so bad for the guy sitting next to me because he wanted to be so friendly I and was being absolutely miserable trying to hold so many nasty garlic farts. I made it roughly to descent, and then the suffering started
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tens of people have been evacuated.  Newly feral cats and other critters being rounded up.  This illegal smuggling of Hydroxy must stop.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*

Perhaps the most cogent and intelligent post I've seen on Fark in a *LONG* time.   Enjoy the smart and the funny.  You earned them.


You know what I love about Fark?  It doesn't attract the overly dramatic, doom and gloom nutters like other sites.  I give the admins here credit for not stooping so low and pandering to that demographic.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...


Someone's gonna get their metronome blowed up.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dittybopper: BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*

Perhaps the most cogent and intelligent post I've seen on Fark in a *LONG* time.   Enjoy the smart and the funny.  You earned them.

You know what I love about Fark?  It doesn't attract the overly dramatic, doom and gloom nutters like other sites.  I give the admins here credit for not stooping so low and pandering to that demographic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...


Glad you got the reference... I was afraid adding "name checks out" would be too obvious
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*

Drug mules?


Actual mules?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bobby_and_The_Gorilla: Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...

Do modern dildos tick?

Check your mom's panty drawer and let us know...


I went sniffing around in there, but didn't find anything ticking.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Scrolling down a bit, you will see that it's another "white powder" incident.


When will we be rid of these white racists amongst us?
 
alitaki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I work on the other side of the airport at Terminal B. No commotion or anything here. None of the managers seem concerned. Either the PA Police is playing it close to their vest or the word filtered out that this is more for precaution's sake than anything.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby you clam - you're supposed to shake it so it develops faster.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Callous: Dick Gozinya: Opacity: Dick Gozinya: There are reports of a "suspicious bag" being the cause of the shutdown. Bomb squad en-route...

Any word if they found your a dildo?

The bag wasnt vibrating. This one was apparently ticking, which modern bombs don't do...

Someone's gonna get their metronome blowed up.


Maybe the metronome is cursed.....

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
Adam64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dittybopper: BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*

Perhaps the most cogent and intelligent post I've seen on Fark in a *LONG* time.   Enjoy the smart and the funny.  You earned them.

You know what I love about Fark?  It doesn't attract the overly dramatic, doom and gloom nutters like other sites.  I give the admins here credit for not stooping so low and pandering to that demographic.


We're all gonna die!!!!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The airport staff closed it off for their Thursday Courtesy Cart race.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: BafflerMeal: *COMMENCE SPECULATION*

Drug mules?

Actual mules?


I think they'd notice a truck.

speednik.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Someone was told to put on a mask ?


"Forget that I shot up the airport terminal. Asking me to wear a mask is the real terrorism" - some redhat, probably
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Scrolling down a bit, you will see that it's another "white powder" incident.


If only white power was treated the same way.
 
