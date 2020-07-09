 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Media Matters)   "When a catastrophic breakout didn't instantly materialize, a clear narrative emerged on Fox News: Florida was right and New York was wrong"   (mediamatters.org) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Fox News Channel, Mike Huckabee, The O'Reilly Factor, Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Laura Ingraham, state's leader, Hannity's prime-time Fox show  
•       •       •

1210 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 9:20 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News: "Well, we're not killing people directly so it's cool.  Plus our viewers don't care either."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Fox News: "Well, we're not killing people directly so it's cool.  Plus our viewers don't care either."


Technically, if they die while watching Fox News and no one turns off the TV, they still count as viewers.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be stupid. Even if a catastrophic breakout had instantly materialized, that clear narrative would have emerged on Fox News. They would have just needed to dream up a different rationalization for it, which would have taken all of 15 seconds to do. Probably something along the lines of catastrophic breakouts in pandemics are good because they quickly remove those who are most susceptible to the disease, which is sad in some ways but part of the natural order, and because that means our herd immunity is built up much more quickly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of the outcome. Fox News can't allow a situation where New York is right and Florida is wrong
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fox News Channel is performing a public service by getting their viewers killed.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that the democrats contacted China to release the virus to make Trump look bad during an election year. And has nothing to do with Trump cutting funding in research, eliminating positions in China that oversees viruses in China and just plain ignoring the real facts.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty much Fox's MO.  Construct the narrative they want to push before anyone else has had a chance to debunk it -- even if it's impossible to debunk because it's impossible to actually prove the narrative they're pushing in that moment.  By the time it's proven wrong, it'll be too late; their narrative will have been planted and grown roots in the feeble minds of their gullible and ignorant viewers, and they'll just find some other bullshiat narrative to explain it away in terms that don't prove them wrong and also blames the left while painting their right-wing masters as being, as always, totally right in what they're doing and how they're doing it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Florida is like 95% of their audience.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The half crazy old man in the house on the corner has Fox News on 24/7 in his living room.
Not an exaggeration. I think he leaves it on when he goes to bed.
He also has a huge Trump 2020 flag which he wisely brings in at night
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Media Matters is a joke.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Was their narrative about what a great job the testing is doing?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grokca: Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]

Was their narrative about what a great job the testing is doing?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anything that happens slowly over time doesn't exist for conservatives.  Primary example: evolution.

If it does not happen right before their eyes, its not real to them.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida is never right. It's why they have their own Fark tag.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NeoCortex42: Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]

I don't care about your lives, I don't care about the 134,920 who have died about this disease, I care because testing is making me look bad!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm shocked
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nyc did handle it badly at the start, their numbers reflect it. Florida handled it badly too, but a combination of lower population density, refusing to test, and straight up lying about cause of death allowed Florida numbers to stay relatively low for a while. Any sane person could look at the two and see that there was nothing Florida was doing differently that would help. I know Americans hate doing it, but you could look at the entire rest of the world and compare and contrast responses and numbers and see easily where Florida was headed.

Anyway the Republican party seems to have followed trump happily into the attitude of "believe hard enough and reality will bend to your will" which isn't how nature works.
 
Splinthar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I love/hate how stupid their graphics are.

Like not all states are going through catastrophic explosions some states are stable, and New Hampshire and Vermont are downtrending!

Look I am a mass-hole so that last clause was hard to type.  But seriously what is the point of a graphic that show the map red?  Oh right, THE COUNTRY IS RED BECAUSE REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE COUNTRY.  Seriously though I guarantee there is a cog sci major or a psych major who has directives for graphic designs on Fox News
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Don't be stupid. Even if a catastrophic breakout had instantly materialized, that clear narrative would have emerged on Fox News. They would have just needed to dream up a different rationalization for it, which would have taken all of 15 seconds to do. Probably something along the lines of catastrophic breakouts in pandemics are good because they quickly remove those who are most susceptible to the disease, which is sad in some ways but part of the natural order, and because that means our herd immunity is built up much more quickly.


Yeah. Absolutely.  What is totally infuriating and in this case dangerous is that the GOP is constantly building a narrative around their dogma.  They pick and choose what facts they use and these days will even craft new "facts" when it doesn't fit what they want reality to be.  This whole crisis is being managed through the lens of their dogma.  These days making decisions based on the way they want reality to be and not the facts on the ground is orders of magnitudes more deadly while in normal times it just ends up killing people slowly through poor housing, food insecurity, environmental poisoning, etc...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 599x146]


He doesn't understand tariffs.
He doesn't understand testing.
I should just say he doesn't understand anything.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 599x146]


He literally believes saying the lie louder is going to make it a truth.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: And let's go to FOX News this morning. Oh my, I hope Dear Leader isn't watching.
[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 599x146]


100THS DO NOT WORK THAT WAY
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The funny(?) thing is that they cannot walk it back now. They have to continue to hold up FL as a model of success, no matter how bad it gets.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: UberDave: Fox News: "Well, we're not killing people directly so it's cool.  Plus our viewers don't care either."

Technically, if they die while watching Fox News and no one turns off the TV, they still count as viewers.


Fox viewers are already brain dead.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This narrative was always doomed to failure by anyone who understands planning.  Florida had no plan.  Florida was sitting around and hoping the problem would go away.  You saw this narrative constantly.  "Ha ha, lot's of people died in New York.  Hardly anyone died here.  That means we're better than them because we did something which I can't name."


It was the words of a man sitting on the train tracks, watching a train a mile away running people over and calling them stupid for being too late to move, while making no plans to move himself.


Why did you ever think that this problem wouldn't come to you when it came to every society in the world?  What made you think you were inherently too good for the problem?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Nyc did handle it badly at the start, their numbers reflect it. Florida handled it badly too, but a combination of lower population density, refusing to test, and straight up lying about cause of death allowed Florida numbers to stay relatively low for a while. Any sane person could look at the two and see that there was nothing Florida was doing differently that would help. I know Americans hate doing it, but you could look at the entire rest of the world and compare and contrast responses and numbers and see easily where Florida was headed.

Anyway the Republican party seems to have followed trump happily into the attitude of "believe hard enough and reality will bend to your will" which isn't how nature works.


The thing is, in March people in Florida were staying at home, even in the absence of stay at home orders. But then they went and did absolutely nothing to plan for tracking and tracing and "opened up" the state which seems to have caused way too many people to assume "it's all over" and start going out to bars and restaurants as if everything is normal.

I'm of the opinion (with scant direct evidence, but some compelling circumstantial evidence) that opening the beaches was perfectly fine, and probably even a good idea to keep people from going completely crazy. What wasn't a good idea was allowing the beach bars (or any bars really) to open, not restricting parking at the beaches and parks. Restricting them to FL residents only would have been a good idea. And the foot-dragging over mask requirements certainly didn't help. Ours in Pinellas came about 2 weeks too late IMHO.

Basically, we were in good shape at the start, but after a month gave up and decided to go full-Florida on it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.