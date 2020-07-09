 Skip to content
(Why Mt?)   Survey finds Kentuckians have been drunk for 50 hours during lockdown. For some that shall not be named, this occurs every two days   (wymt.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Kentucky, daily routines approach normalcy, American Addiction Centers, AAC report, South Dakota adults, Copyright, hour work days, extra time  
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drew apparently gets so drunk he warps space time and is able to be drunk 50 hours in a 48 hour period.
 
rcain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Drew apparently gets so drunk he warps space time and is able to be drunk 50 hours in a 48 hour period.


explains why the servers keep crashing, leaving us staring at squirrel nuts
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
50 hours total over 11 weeks? Sounds implausibly low.
 
