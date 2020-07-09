 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Man who flies Nazi flag from his SUV is shocked, SHOCKED that some people might take offense to what he believes in   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Sheriff, English-language films, Constable, United States, Jesus Seineke, total opposition of Black Lives Matter, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Fellow Alpine resident Jerry Bulinski  
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seineke's flag also caught the attention of two people outside Rite Aid on June 28. He said a man ripped the flag off his SUV. They argued, then a woman physically attacked him. The two eventually left together and Seineke wasn't injured.


What a pity.  Next time, bring a golf club.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the KEY thing her is where does he park?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the master race?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Seineke said he was attacked, verbally abused and had his Nazi flag vandalized in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in the middle of the afternoon

When we see a Nazi, we don't wait for them to invade the Rhineland any more.  We attack.  Immediately.  Anything less is appeasement.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he takes the flag off his car when he's parked at home. Someone should give him something he can't take off.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So he takes the flag off his car when he's parked at home. Someone should give him something he can't take off.


That's a movement I could get behind.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he lived in my neighborhood, I 100% guarantee both his car and his house would "mysteriously" catch fire and burn down at like two in the morning.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If he lived in my neighborhood, I 100% guarantee both his car and his house would "mysteriously" catch fire and burn down at like two in the morning.


Difficulty, two kids.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to comment, "Nazi flag?  Why doesn't he just..."  But then I realized he couldn't do worse.  Do they make aborted fetuses flags?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So he takes the flag off his car when he's parked at home. Someone should give him something he can't take off.


A tattoo, perhaps.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the tolerant left.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the guy is complaining about. He flies that flag to get attention and that's just what he got.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: AdmirableSnackbar: So he takes the flag off his car when he's parked at home. Someone should give him something he can't take off.

A tattoo, perhaps.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: So much for the tolerant left.


hahahaha farking cry more biatch.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seineke, father of two young children, works in community service and makes no apology for his beliefs.

"Works" in community service or "completing several hundred hours" of community service?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the second time in two days, I've seen the same guy in traffic:  Jacked up Chevy Silverado pickup, personalized license plate ("don't tread on me" snake/Gadsden Flag with GLOK on it) and the "OK/ White power' hand sign for a hitch cover.  Conclusion: racist redneck.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazism by means method and in practice is violence

He is shocked his advocacy for murder is met with direct action?

Lol ok
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when I pictured what he looked like, I did Nazi see this coming. Pretty sure he'd be high on the list to be up against a wall...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe me, in east San Diego County this guy is genuinely shocked that he's being accosted for flying a Nazi flag. It's low-class white rube central out there.

Inland Nazis.

I hate inland Nazis.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: bisi: So much for the tolerant left.

hahahaha farking cry more biatch.


https://amp.knowyourmeme.com/memes/so​-​much-for-the-tolerant-left
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Flying the Nazi flag or wearing the uniform puts one in violation of II.A.3.(1)(a) of the Potsdam Agreement, and designates the person as an enemy combatant. As such there is no penalty for killing them. It is, in fact, you patriotic duty.

/I mean, it sounds like it could be true. And in the Age of Trump, isn't that what matters?
//Just slap an "A lot of people don't this but" in front of it, and postfix it with a "It's true! Believe me! I don't know, it's just what people are saying," and it's all good.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Prank Call of Cthulhu: If he lived in my neighborhood, I 100% guarantee both his car and his house would "mysteriously" catch fire and burn down at like two in the morning.

Difficulty, two kids.


Oh well.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: For the second time in two days, I've seen the same guy in traffic:  Jacked up Chevy Silverado pickup, personalized license plate ("don't tread on me" snake/Gadsden Flag with GLOK on it) and the "OK/ White power' hand sign for a hitch cover.  Conclusion: racist redneck.


That's one busy license plate.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Well, when I pictured what he looked like, I did Nazi see this coming. Pretty sure he'd be high on the list to be up against a wall...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Actual Nazis would hire this guy to round up gays and then just kick him into the cattle car with them.

FTA: "It just represents the wrong ideals. It's just a horrible part of history and it shouldn't be celebrated," he said.

Noooo! We can't just tear down history!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Well, when I pictured what he looked like, I did Nazi see this coming. Pretty sure he'd be high on the list to be up against a wall...

[Fark user image 850x478]


He hopes they'll let him push the button. And they will. Until all the other undesirables are gone, and then it'll be his turn in the gas chamber and someone else will push the button. Yaaaay! Thrown in the mass grave last. So much winning!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Mad Scientist: For the second time in two days, I've seen the same guy in traffic:  Jacked up Chevy Silverado pickup, personalized license plate ("don't tread on me" snake/Gadsden Flag with GLOK on it) and the "OK/ White power' hand sign for a hitch cover.  Conclusion: racist redneck.

That's one busy license plate.


Oh never mind, I read that as GLOK on the plate with the OK in glock replaced with the hand sign.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*GLOK
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Prank Call of Cthulhu: If he lived in my neighborhood, I 100% guarantee both his car and his house would "mysteriously" catch fire and burn down at like two in the morning.

Difficulty, two kids.


Well, he should make better choices. It would be a shame if something happened to his kids based on his actions.
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hes just proud of his German heritage.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: Well I hope they charge the people that attacked him. This kind of vigilante justice needs to be stopped.

Instead of arguing and violently attacking him causing even more resentment and hatred, why not engage him in conversation, find out why he believes what he does and convince him of the wrongness of his ideas. I mean really, how hard is it to convince someone that celebrating the Nazi regime isn't cool, and that Freedom of Religion means that the only place your religion should come into play is when you cast your individual secret ballot.

The dudes name is "Jesus" so right there is a solid angle from which to attack his ideology.

Funny how "Don't be a dick, treat people equally" as a principle flies out the window for some people when the other person holds views they don't agree with.

Ask yourself this, who in this situation was really *acting* in the spirit of the Nazi Party?  Wasn't the dude flying the flag.

I may loathe what you are saying but I will fight to the death for your right to say it and then I will tell you why I believe you are wrong.


We don't give a shiat about your opinions, Chamberlain.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Seineke said he was attacked, verbally abused and had his Nazi flag vandalized in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in the middle of the afternoon

Awesome. Thanks for the update.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if we are blurring out the Nazi flag now; how about doing the same on Confederate flags?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jesus Seineke said he was attacked, verbally abused and had his Nazi flag vandalized in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in the middle of the afternoon

When we see a Nazi, we don't wait for them to invade the Rhineland any more.  We attack.  Immediately.  Anything less is appeasement.


And by we, you really mean anyone but you.  God knows you're not leaving your moms basement to go pick fights with people.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week: Man flying nazi flag dragged from SUV and beaten to death by angry mob on busy street in broad daylight. Police could not find any witnesses.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: Ask yourself this, who in this situation was really *acting* in the spirit of the Nazi Party?


The guy proclaiming himself to be a Nazi by flying their flag. We fought a war once, to exterminate these vile animals. We're not going to let it get to that point again. Whenever they pop their nasty heads up, Nazis get put down like the rabid beasts they are. "B-B-but where does it end? MUH SLIPPERY SLOPE!" It ends with Nazis. Make an example of a few of them, and the problem will likely get solved. If not, make an example of all of them.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel culture strikes again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And does Jesus not realize that the original Nazis would have marched his ass right into a camp?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no one is going to bring up that his name is Jesus, eh?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: AdmirableSnackbar: So he takes the flag off his car when he's parked at home. Someone should give him something he can't take off.

A tattoo, perhaps.


Maybe of the place on the back of his head where he keeps his sunglasses.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to to be socially distanced to 6 feet.   Underground.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pr1nc3ss: pueblonative: Prank Call of Cthulhu: If he lived in my neighborhood, I 100% guarantee both his car and his house would "mysteriously" catch fire and burn down at like two in the morning.

Difficulty, two kids.

Well, he should make better choices. It would be a shame if something happened to his kids based on his actions.


Yup. That's the incentive to toe the line and not be a Nazi. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Don't want your kids to get burned to crispy critters? Then don't farking fly the Nazi flag. Super simple.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man flies flag to provoke reaction is surprised by the reaction

People really seem to crave attention of any kind
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: Well I hope they charge the people that attacked him. This kind of vigilante justice needs to be stopped.

Instead of arguing and violently attacking him causing even more resentment and hatred, why not engage him in conversation, find out why he believes what he does and convince him of the wrongness of his ideas. I mean really, how hard is it to convince someone that celebrating the Nazi regime isn't cool, and that Freedom of Religion means that the only place your religion should come into play is when you cast your individual secret ballot.

The dudes name is "Jesus" so right there is a solid angle from which to attack his ideology.

Funny how "Don't be a dick, treat people equally" as a principle flies out the window for some people when the other person holds views they don't agree with.

Ask yourself this, who in this situation was really *acting* in the spirit of the Nazi Party?  Wasn't the dude flying the flag.

I may loathe what you are saying but I will fight to the death for your right to say it and then I will tell you why I believe you are wrong.


The rest of us have already seen the results of the "just have a frank discussion with the nazi" method, and know where it ends.

Of course, the rest of us tend to learn history and heritage from textbooks instead of statues.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tuolumne_Dove: Hes just proud of his German heritage.


HE made the choice to be a Nazi.  People are going to let him know how they feel about Nazis.  They have strong feelings.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: Well I hope they charge the people that attacked him. This kind of vigilante justice needs to be stopped.

Instead of arguing and violently attacking him causing even more resentment and hatred, why not engage him in conversation, find out why he believes what he does and convince him of the wrongness of his ideas. I mean really, how hard is it to convince someone that celebrating the Nazi regime isn't cool, and that Freedom of Religion means that the only place your religion should come into play is when you cast your individual secret ballot.

The dudes name is "Jesus" so right there is a solid angle from which to attack his ideology.

Funny how "Don't be a dick, treat people equally" as a principle flies out the window for some people when the other person holds views they don't agree with.

Ask yourself this, who in this situation was really *acting* in the spirit of the Nazi Party?  Wasn't the dude flying the flag.

I may loathe what you are saying but I will fight to the death for your right to say it and then I will tell you why I believe you are wrong.


I host a program where I take nazis in and read Green Eggs and Ham to them every Saturday.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: So much for the tolerant left.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: Well I hope they charge the people that attacked him. This kind of vigilante justice needs to be stopped.

Instead of arguing and violently attacking him causing even more resentment and hatred, why not engage him in conversation, find out why he believes what he does and convince him of the wrongness of his ideas. I mean really, how hard is it to convince someone that celebrating the Nazi regime isn't cool, and that Freedom of Religion means that the only place your religion should come into play is when you cast your individual secret ballot.

The dudes name is "Jesus" so right there is a solid angle from which to attack his ideology.

Funny how "Don't be a dick, treat people equally" as a principle flies out the window for some people when the other person holds views they don't agree with.

Ask yourself this, who in this situation was really *acting* in the spirit of the Nazi Party?  Wasn't the dude flying the flag.

I may loathe what you are saying but I will fight to the death for your right to say it and then I will tell you why I believe you are wrong.


Youre not allowed to say anything reasonable or moderate on fark.
 
