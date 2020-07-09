 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post) Had Fark been around 40 years ago, these would all have hit the main page
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, "Total Recall" didn't come out until 1990, so my Kuato headline for the first story would have been really obscure in 1980.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark 40 Years Ago:

clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They'd probably be in the Weekly World News, though.  They carried lots of second-hand China pieces and weren't too worried about chasing down sources.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
40 years ago America was freaking out over Satanism and possessed Cabbage Patch dolls.

There's not a lot of room for criticism here.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would have loved to see a Miracle on Ice thread.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 40 years ago America was freaking out over Satanism and possessed Cabbage Patch dolls.

There's not a lot of room for criticism here.


The most important question 40 years ago was "Who shot JR?"
So, yeah, no room to criticize.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it wasn't?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like wine and spirits, old news ages variously. Some ages well, some just gets corked or cooked.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I would have loved to see a Miracle on Ice thread.


Oh, I thought you meant "Ice Capades". Remember those?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Well, "Total Recall" didn't come out until 1990, so my Kuato headline for the first story would have been really obscure in 1980.


A lot of Fark headlines are obscure in the World of Next Tuesday.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the kind of cutting edge content you can expect from Hong Kong journalists now that they must take the oath for Xi.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I swear I saw the SpumCo style and some of the earlier characters on the Streets of Ottawa back in the very late Eighties or the Nineties, before Ripping Friends and before Ren and Stimpy. Oh yeah, Ottawa used to have a school of cartooning, didn't we. Whatever happened to those guys? I knew a guy who was a cartoonist back when. I wonder if he still draws or uses cartooning software?

I have a SpumCo book, oversize trade paperback. Featuring Jimmy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine your first introduction to Ren & Stimpy was on a telephone pole.

Like that.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: Fark 40 Years Ago:

[clickamericana.com image 424x282]


The black dude who was the host on Real People sat next to me and my folks when we watched The Pointer Sisters at a Milwaukee Summer Fest concert.

/Confused?
//You won't be after this episode of Soap.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
