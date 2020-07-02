 Skip to content
 
(Clarion-Ledger)   Of the 36 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi's capitol, 26 are legislators. "Gov. Tate Reeves is warning the public to get tested for coronavirus if they have been in contact with a state lawmaker"   (amp.clarionledger.com) divider line
33
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor middle school cheerleaders.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this on top of the usual tests for STDs?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRINDR Alert
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is this on top of the usual tests for STDs?


Yes, this is good advice even when there isn't a raging pandemic.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shame if a couple of Republican donors came down with a bit of COVID.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone farkers work there? Have they been having all staff come in for session or any tela-work being done?
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bunch of hookers and pool boys freaking out I bet
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what them libs get for voting to remove our flag of heritage!
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The snark almost writes itself...

But we're Fark, so nope.

ARE YOU FARKING KIDDING ME? You, you 'representatives of the public' want me to sent my mother back into the classroom. You want me to go back into the classroom? All so this person can avoid prison for another 4 years?

Nope. Hell nope.(Is it too early to drink?)
 
Serious Black
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.


They haven't identified the legislators who tested positive. That said, the average legislator in Mississippi is over 57 years old.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only thing that headline tells me it's that it's virtually impossible to get a test in Alabama unless you're politically hooked up. Anyone who thinks there's only 36 cases in any collection of people >1,000 people is willfully ignorant of what this virus has been doing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: The only thing that headline tells me it's that it's virtually impossible to get a test in Alabama unless you're politically hooked up. Anyone who thinks there's only 36 cases in any collection of people >1,000 people is willfully ignorant of what this virus has been doing.


Wilful ignorance is kinda their specialty.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: [Fark user image 750x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size



The Useless Eaters Doctrine, from the Wiki, would also apply to young people with lifelong brain damage from a disease, such as SARS-COV-2, or people of any age with long term organ damage.

The expression first appeared in print via the title of a 1920 book, Die Freigabe der Vernichtung Lebensunwerten Lebens (Allowing the Destruction of Life Unworthy of Life) by two professors, the jurist Karl Binding (retired from the University of Leipzig) and psychiatrist Alfred Hoche from the University of Freiburg.[5] According to Hoche, some living people who were brain damaged, intellectually disabled, autistic (though not recognized as such at the time), and psychiatrically ill were "mentally dead", "human ballast" and "empty shells of human beings". Hoche believed that killing such people was useful. Some people were simply considered disposable.[6] Later the killing was extended to people considered 'racially impure' or 'racially inferior' according to Nazi thinking.[7]
The concept culminated in Nazi extermination camps, instituted to systematically kill those who were unworthy to live according to Nazi ideologists. It also justified various human experimentation and eugenics programs, as well as Nazi racial policies.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Serious Black: ChrisDe: I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.

They haven't identified the legislators who tested positive. That said, the average legislator in Mississippi is over 57 years old.


That is not old (says a woman who just celebrated her 54th b-day).

I learned a long time ago that the world isn't just. But if there is a small modicum of justice, this may be it. I hate people who need to have shiat happen to them to understand the shiat they caused to happen to us.

Totally day-drinking today. Gah.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well to be fair isn't only 1998 in Mississippi, so their still getting their information on dial up from  CollegeClubDotCom.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they don't release names at least release party affiliations
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
blackartsmovementumf.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GOOODDDDDDDDD
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: [Fark user image 750x500]


Maybe he could practice what he preaches?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

innocuous77: The snark almost writes itself...

But we're Fark, so nope.

ARE YOU FARKING KIDDING ME? You, you 'representatives of the public' want me to sent my mother back into the classroom. You want me to go back into the classroom? All so this person can avoid prison for another 4 years?

Nope. Hell nope.(Is it too early to drink?)


nope, I'm going to crack one in the sun shortly.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Ohio...

"An Ohio lawmaker demanded people 'STOP GETTING TESTED' despite a surge in coronavirus cases"
https://www.businessinsider.com/ohio-​l​awmakers-order-stop-getting-tested-tre​nd-twitter-coronavirus-2020-7
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You need to get tested, and not just for covid.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess which party each of these Mississippi legislators belongs to.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Wow, you guessed 4 out of 4 correct. Amazing!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

innocuous77: Serious Black: ChrisDe: I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.

They haven't identified the legislators who tested positive. That said, the average legislator in Mississippi is over 57 years old.

That is not old (says a woman who just celebrated her 54th b-day).

I learned a long time ago that the world isn't just. But if there is a small modicum of justice, this may be it. I hate people who need to have shiat happen to them to understand the shiat they caused to happen to us.

Totally day-drinking today. Gah.


Whether or not you are old, the 50-59 age bracket IS the age at which hospitalization and case fatality rates to COVID-19 start ramping up:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Meanwhile in Ohio...

"An Ohio lawmaker demanded people 'STOP GETTING TESTED' despite a surge in coronavirus cases"
https://www.businessinsider.com/ohio-l​awmakers-order-stop-getting-tested-tre​nd-twitter-coronavirus-2020-7


Almost makes me glad I moved out of Ohio 4 months ago.

But I landed in Oklahoma, so there's that...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They could just tie it in with their test for an STD... One stop shopping!
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Black: innocuous77


Serious Black: innocuous77: Serious Black: ChrisDe: I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.

They haven't identified the legislators who tested positive. That said, the average legislator in Mississippi is over 57 years old.

That is not old (says a woman who just celebrated her 54th b-day).

I learned a long time ago that the world isn't just. But if there is a small modicum of justice, this may be it. I hate people who need to have shiat happen to them to understand the shiat they caused to happen to us.

Totally day-drinking today. Gah.

Whether or not you are old, the 50-59 age bracket IS the age at which hospitalization and case fatality rates to COVID-19 start ramping up:

[Fark user image 850x444]

[Fark user image 701x805]


I hate you...:)
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You should ALWAYS get tested for rabies after dealing with politicians.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Black: innocuous77: Serious Black: ChrisDe: I hate to say it, but if all 26 have mild cases and get over it quickly, nothing will be done. For the good of the nation, about 10 of these people need to have cases that require hospitalization.

They haven't identified the legislators who tested positive. That said, the average legislator in Mississippi is over 57 years old.

That is not old (says a woman who just celebrated her 54th b-day).

I learned a long time ago that the world isn't just. But if there is a small modicum of justice, this may be it. I hate people who need to have shiat happen to them to understand the shiat they caused to happen to us.

Totally day-drinking today. Gah.

Whether or not you are old, the 50-59 age bracket IS the age at which hospitalization and case fatality rates to COVID-19 start ramping up:

[Fark user image image 850x444]

[Fark user image image 701x805]


Your charts say hospitalization starts ramping up at 18 and mortality starts ramping up at 40....
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think if they simply tested less, there would be fewer cases.
 
