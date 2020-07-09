 Skip to content
(CNN)   People in red states are less likely than people in blue states to socially distance, wear masks, get a college degree so they can get a job that they can do from home, bathe, like Jeff Dunham   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like he can understand a chart?!?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think having a college degree in a red state means you can work from home?  Heh.  We have *way* too many people here, in *this* red state, that *have* to have people in the office so they feel important.  And like typical right-wingers they have an excuse to say the reason is something other than this.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mk0brilliantmaptxoqs.kinstacdn.comView Full Size


People love them a broad brush....  all the buttons in their boxes... etc. etc. etc.  If you want Red vs Blue try going down to the county level.... then take some time to realize that even those break down further.

Tribalism is awesome!!!!  for the people that want to divide us.  GO TEAM!!

Remember, not everything is black and white.  Most is gray and in this case... purple

/WEAR THE MASK
//Don't be an A$$hole
///be kind
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They go by population and voting record - as well as what party runs the states.

This might be tribalism, but it isn't exactly unexpected either. If you are stupid enough to vote for virtually anyone on the right, then it makes sense that you'd be stupid enough not to wear a mask to stick it to the "elites".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The states that have us Trump are the same idiots who are turning this intimate a disaster? The hell you say.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tribalism? The red states have chosen a side, the nihilist, lets destroy the entire world for money side. Fark em all to death
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say?
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Surplus Population...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everyone not working from home is an uneducated moron?
 
odd_inclination [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we need to reframe the message: HEY, RED STATES! Particularly YOU, The South, if you want to sniff SEC football this year you all gotta turn off Fox/OAN/Sinclair, start wearing the masks and not act like tools. IMMEDIATELY. Get you and your 20 knob friends out of the Ozark pool, Darrel.

Kidding(ish) aside, assuming the numbers continue to rise, when is the breaking point and what happens after that?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had the pleasure of going through Missouri to visit my mom. I stopped in Higginsville Missouri. Absolutely nobody was wearing a mask except the kid at the McDonald's counter and he had it pulled down around his neck. We went to Excelsior Springs Missouri. A few of the seniors had it on, but no one else. I got to Liberty where the hospital was. At least there, a good portion of people were wearing it. The hospital workers obviously were. It's like Missouri's not even aware there is still a pandemic going on. They think because they're in small town USA they are free from this virus. All it takes is somebody like me driving through stopping to get gas stopping to shop stopping to eat. If I'm positive and I spread it to them it's going to hit them like wildfire. Just too stupid understand that. Any little small town along the highway should be treated just like a big city. But God forbid we should take away their freedoms
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Team Right Cheek here.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is enough cowardice, sloth and mendacity in blue states that the south will have to work even harder to overcome the extreme damage done by those who live their lives by delusional idealism.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the headline says people in red states are less likely than people in blue states to... like Jeff Dunham.  this has not been my experience.  i find that people who like Trump, like other puppets too.
 
cyber_slacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesting against having to wear a mask is like protesting against having to wipe your butt when you poop...

Those rednecks all have skid marks in their underwear.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

username to shortly check out.   for them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refrain from f**king their cousins, live in houses without wheels, read - why, the list is virtually endless.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The blue areas are where people have learned how to live with other people.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I was working at a customer's house last month and she was having an online meeting. The subject of the meeting was the importance of everyone showing up for online meetings. I've had the pleasure of listening in on many meetings since this pandemic began and it seems to me there are a whole lot of people that don't seem to do anything of benefit to society.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Let's unskew that further.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

In Florida the "Blue" counties are the ones with the biggest outbreaks... Also largest population but biggest outbreaks too for what it is worth.Still Florida though...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So stupid is endemic in the southern states? Shocking. I'm shocked.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark the entire state?.... you just prove my point.  If you are to short-sighted to see that lumping people by "state" is wrong then you may be blinded by rage or just a raging....person.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

"Unhinged" is the term you are looking for.
 
