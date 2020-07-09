 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   I did Nazi that coming... and I didn't hear it either. Bonus: article describes someone as "not deaf enough"   (pe.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, Ku Klux Klan, members of the Kappa Gamma fraternity, Gallaudet University fraternity, high school assistant principal, Racism, Nazi salute, Tim Hile, deaf community members  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 1:58 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like somebody has been nursing that grudge a while. I've noticed that some in the Deaf community are quite good at that.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In 2006, Gallaudet, the Washington D.C. university for the deaf, nominated a new president but some students, staff and faculty felt Jane K. Fernandes was "not deaf enough" because she only learned sign language as an adult. Thousands of deaf community members protested in September and October 2006 and demonstrations of support occurred at deaf schools around the country.

I remember the first time I learned just how much drama occurs in the deaf community, how you can be, for instance, permanently ostracized for wearing hearing aids.

Life's weird.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just when I think the queer community is going to rip itself apart, I remember that the deaf community makes us look like hippies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: In 2006, Gallaudet, the Washington D.C. university for the deaf, nominated a new president but some students, staff and faculty felt Jane K. Fernandes was "not deaf enough" because she only learned sign language as an adult. Thousands of deaf community members protested in September and October 2006 and demonstrations of support occurred at deaf schools around the country.

I remember the first time I learned just how much drama occurs in the deaf community, how you can be, for instance, permanently ostracized for wearing hearing aids.

Life's weird.



Yeah.

/psst, some people get pissed off if you don't capitalize the word
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
umm...so I realize that Hitler salutes are bad, but...umm

can you spot what is curious about this photo?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I suspect the 'discrimination' portion of the article is a bit overplayed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tim Hile but his friends call him Sieg
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those that do not want to disable adblock.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I ended up losing my shirt when I purchased the iPod franchise at Gallaudet back in the early 2000s.
 
cob2f
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I ended up losing my shirt when I purchased the iPod franchise at Gallaudet back in the early 2000s.


I'm sure it seemed like a sound investment at the time.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: halifaxdatageek: In 2006, Gallaudet, the Washington D.C. university for the deaf, nominated a new president but some students, staff and faculty felt Jane K. Fernandes was "not deaf enough" because she only learned sign language as an adult. Thousands of deaf community members protested in September and October 2006 and demonstrations of support occurred at deaf schools around the country.

I remember the first time I learned just how much drama occurs in the deaf community, how you can be, for instance, permanently ostracized for wearing hearing aids.

Life's weird.


Yeah.

/psst, some people get pissed off if you don't capitalize the word


Only fitting that I would make that mistake. Apologies :)
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Following TFA there is a link to the Bellamy Salute.

That's very interesting...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If no one pays any attention to a deaf protest, does it fall on blind eyes?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cob2f: dittybopper: I ended up losing my shirt when I purchased the iPod franchise at Gallaudet back in the early 2000s.

I'm sure it seemed like a sound investment at the time.


OK, that's an *EXCELLENT* comeback.  You get a funny from me, and a smart.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In 2006, Gallaudet, the Washington D.C. university for the deaf, nominated a new president but some students, staff and faculty felt Jane K. Fernandes was "not deaf enough" because she only learned sign language as an adult.

I remember this being a nightly one-minute story on the news for about a week. Interesting culture they have there.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: In 2006, Gallaudet, the Washington D.C. university for the deaf, nominated a new president but some students, staff and faculty felt Jane K. Fernandes was "not deaf enough" because she only learned sign language as an adult. Thousands of deaf community members protested in September and October 2006 and demonstrations of support occurred at deaf schools around the country.

I remember the first time I learned just how much drama occurs in the deaf community, how you can be, for instance, permanently ostracized for wearing hearing aids.

Life's weird.


In high school, a deaf theater group came to our auditorium and performed a play about a group of deaf friends and one of them finding out about Cochlear Implants and how even just thinking it over impacted his relationships with both his deaf friends and his hearing family.  How his family couldn't understand why he wouldn't want the blessing of being able to hear, and how his friends couldn't understand why he would abandon them.

As a high schooler, it was corny and dumb.  In fact, in retrospect is was totally corny.  But it clearly stuck with me.  That's when I learned that not only is there a deaf community, they have strong opinions on what constitutes deafness, biases against people who became deaf as adults, and some identity issues surrounding their condition that are probably reinforced by a general sense of otherness growing up.  It also helped me realize that these opinions weren't really coming from a hateful place when I encountered them later in life.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pretty ironic considering the most famous deaf person is also famous for hiding from Nazis.
biography.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: As a high schooler, it was corny and dumb.  In fact, in retrospect is was totally corny.  But it clearly stuck with me.  That's when I learned that not only is there a deaf community, they have strong opinions on what constitutes deafness, biases against people who became deaf as adults, and some identity issues surrounding their condition that are probably reinforced by a general sense of otherness growing up.  It also helped me realize that these opinions weren't really coming from a hateful place when I encountered them later in life.


I find it interesting to contemplate what happens if you change 'deaf' in the above paragraph to 'female' and how it immediately changes the implications.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ba booma wang wang wang
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.