"I didn't know what Boom Boom Sauce was. Then it hit me"   (wpxi.com)
    temporary blindness, eye irritation, Police, eyes, suspects, victim, sauce  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a white Nissan four-door car with a West Virginia license plate and a missing hubcap on the front right wheel.really narrows it down there.
I bet there is an APB out right now. '
Dragnet.

Wait, that's what they call it when Rudi thinks a man in drag wants money from him.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The fans hit the Sheetz this time.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Youtube xXMrDu7374Y
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ingredients
This sauce is really simple to make and almost all the ingredients you will have in your pantry.
You will need mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce, Sriracha sauce, mustard, tomato ketchup,garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper.
You can replace Sriracha Sauce with any hot sauce of your choice.

There you go. But if you're like me, you figured out years ago mayo always improves by adding anything spicy to it.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boom Boom?

KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I keep being told Sheetz has good (okay, decent) food but I have yet to order anything from the nearby stores
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xXMrDu73​74Y]



John Lee Hooker - Boom Boom [HQ]
Youtube X70VMrH3yBg
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ingredients
This sauce is really simple to make and almost all the ingredients you will have in your pantry.
You will need mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce, Sriracha sauce, mustard, tomato ketchup,garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper.
You can replace Sriracha Sauce with any hot sauce of your choice.

There you go. But if you're like me, you figured out years ago mayo always improves by adding anything spicy to it.


Yeah I make that shiat all the time to go with my fish and chips.  Didn't know it was called "boom boom sauce."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It gave the victim the Sheetz?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Japanese People Ruined by American Hot Sauce | Hot Ones
Youtube o1-fQzpfw4U
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boom boom. A big strong man like you shouldn't be afraid of a little boom boom. Or maybe you think I'm trying to poison you.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [YouTube video: Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)]


Talk about a one hit wonder better left forgotten

... and you just had to go and dig him up and trot his putrid corpse out here for a couple cheap +1 funny clicks. Clearly, you have no shame
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeff Reed wanted for questioning
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I keep being told Sheetz has good (okay, decent) food but I have yet to order anything from the nearby stores


I like their wraps. They are good. Not a fan of their burgers. The one time I bought one it reminded me of those school cafeteria pseudo-burger patties. So I stick to the wraps when I end up there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4m48GqaOz90
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pat Travers Band - Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)
Youtube cQXhAW4QiPU
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Informer!
You know say Daddy me Snow me, I go blame!
A licky boom-boom down!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Must be an east coast thing. What the fark is Sheetz??
 
Spego
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I did a bit of googling and it seems to not even be that spicy.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tigra and Bunny wanted for questioning.
Cars That Go Boom! - Lady Tigra (L'Trimm)
Youtube 2T3egCDI4ls
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark has taught me not to Google terms like "boom boom sauce" when I'm on my work PC.  I'm not falling for it.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WHO'S THE BOOM KING???

Flight of the Conchords - Boom (HQ)
Youtube i3BzgsrYanQ
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corn_Fed: Must be an east coast thing. What the fark is Sheetz??


Seems to be an Appalachian thing, basically -- HQ'd in Pennsylvania, with locations in West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina, per wiki. I never heard of them either (here on the east coast).
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corn_Fed: Must be an east coast thing. What the fark is Sheetz??


It's a gas station / convenience store chain centered around Maryland. I think the name is so stupid but I have to admit it's decent food for travelers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I keep being told Sheetz has good (okay, decent) food but I have yet to order anything from the nearby stores


They're no Wawa.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Corn_Fed: Must be an east coast thing. What the fark is Sheetz??


Yeah, east coast thing.
There's a Wawa/Sheetz loyalty thing.
You can only like one!

Sheetz locations:
Wawa Locaitons:
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And here i thought this headline was a Discworld Wow-wow sauce reference.
 
