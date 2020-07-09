 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   You know it's hot when swimming pools catch fire   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, KDKA-TV, Fire Marshal, Pittsburgh Steelers, Coronavirus Health ConcernsThere, CBS, Buena Vista Pool, Pittsburgh Weather, Suspicious' Fire  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 10:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was filled with water from the Cuyahoga River.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bonus:  The pool is owned by the fire department.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was Gary Larson seen nearby?
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Fire at a Sea Parks
Youtube qy_BKKnHgas
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ease off on the cleaning chemicals sparky.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pool's on fire, yo.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If only there was a large supply of water nearby.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It was filled with water from the Cuyahoga River.


Now filed with image-y goodness!

ohiohistorycentral.orgView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: If only there was a large supply of water nearby.


Fight fire with fire?
 
epyonyx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it filled with milk?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Was it filled with milk?


Malk.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ZAZ: It was filled with water from the Cuyahoga River.

Now filed with image-y goodness!

[ohiohistorycentral.org image 400x310]


There's a bit of "Fark one goat" about the Cuyahoga River fire. Oil floats on the top of water and it will burn anywhere. It's testament to the enduring humor of Randy Newman's song, but I bet there have been oil fires on water in Louisiana and California.

/Haven't lived in Cleveland for 60 years.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.