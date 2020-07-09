 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Coronavirus is giving rise to the robots   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Robotics, Avatarin's robots, Yomiuri Giants, Robot, remote robot, virtual reality headsets, avatar robots, delivery robot aims  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 09 Jul 2020 at 12:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus has accelerated:

1. The move away from fossil fuels.
2. The move to more and more remote work and remote learning.
3. The move to automate retail and other sectors of the economy.
4. The movement for universal health care and UBI.
 
Ranger Hans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time to consider a policy from Old Glory Insurance
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sexy robots?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are the robots the ones submitting the paywall links or the ones that greenlight them?

Please downvote.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Coronavirus has accelerated:

1. The move away from fossil fuels.
2. The move to more and more remote work and remote learning.
3. The move to automate retail and other sectors of the economy.
4. The movement for universal health care and UBI.


So, good thing?

Oh yeah, the deaths...
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What did the robot say to the cop?
"I can't breath"

trololololol
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Coronavirus has accelerated:

1. The move away from fossil fuels.
2. The move to more and more remote work and remote learning.
3. The move to automate retail and other sectors of the economy.
4. The movement for universal health care and UBI.



but it's not a liberal plot!!!!!
No really it's not but when you say it like that it makes the paranoid seem slightly less crazy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

devine: Are the robots the ones submitting the paywall links or the ones that greenlight them?

Please downvote.


Use NoScript add-on.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or robots that will give you a rise...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Rona immune shotgun wielding Hobos and Robots have already created an alliance. What a time to be alive
 
Juc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well having robots do crappy work is fine by me, who wants to do massive amounts of data entry or vacuuming every 5 hours in a randomish pattern is no fun to pretty much anybody.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I found this article to be amazing, mainly because I could read it. I don't think I subscribed to WaPo but then my memory of the 4th of July weekend is kinda fuzzy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Sexy robots?


With nice butts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.