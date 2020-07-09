 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Child spots Florida man walking around Burlington Coat Factory with privates exposed. Who goes shopping for a coat in Florida?   (wfla.com) divider line
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the biggest help me look on a perv I've ever seen.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Florida story on Fark without the Florida tag?  Is that legal?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had been wearing a mask, he may not have been identified.

/gotta sell these idiots on mask-wearing somehow
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was buying a flasher's coat I suppose.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you don't have a coat, how can you expose yourself to little old ladies and kids?

Wait a minute....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was trying on raincoats?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who shops for toys at a coat factory?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the man's name is Hardison. You can't make this shiat up. :P
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Largo?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not a perv, he just chose not to wear his penis mask, which is his God given right as an American.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the kid looking for exposed privates?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people said they heard that they were told that the guy had a doctor's note saying that he had sub tropical crotch rot and had to walk around pantless. Besides its against the constitution to make him wear pants.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect later showed up to an exam for which he had forgot to study.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Why was the kid looking for exposed privates?


Don't judge.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once I want to read one these "privates exposed" stories and learn that a military officer had taken his men (and women) to a bad neighborhood or seedy bar without sufficiently training them for or warning them what might happen in such a place. I'd especially like to see a story where the men (and women) take the officers to such a place where no one gives a damn about their ranks and the only thing that matters is their actual ability to handle themselves in a bad situation.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so now one can't walk around the toy section of a store with their junk out?
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like I don't even know this country anymore!
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exparrot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"It's July. Don't you think it's kinda hot for a long black leather coat?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What exposed Privates looks like
media.defense.govView Full Size


/5 meters apart you idiots! You want one grenade to take you all out?? And get your asses on the ground!  Are you pretending to be trees?
//Can still hear my Drill Sergeant yelling that.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
