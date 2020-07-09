 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Some people spend a lifetime wasting their hard-earned money on the lottery, some people have all the luck -- like this Sydney woman who won $50m with her first ever lottery ticket   (9news.com.au) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I won $40 recently.

Yay me?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The first ticket is just as likely to win as the last one in a fair, honest lottery.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't take a lottery by brute force. Buy all the tickets but one, and that one can still win!
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: I won $40 recently.

Yay me?


You can afford a gram of gold (almost a gram)

If evenly distributed, 1 gram of 24K gold will plate approximately 160 square inches of area to a thickness of 1/2 micron, (0.00002" or 20 micro-inches). This thickness is the minimum thickness of gold plated items to be sold is the U.S. When properly applied to the male genital area, you could be pleasantly surprised by the heavy, metallic results. Benefits include longevity, increase in size, and mate compatability. Unfortunately, many procedures are clandestine and result in the termination of the subject. Like this fella:
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, yay for you? Yes, if you dare...
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is ironic
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since this is Australia, both the lottery ticket and the winnings are venomous.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The expected value of a $2 Powerball ticket, factoring in taxes and lump sum costs, is actually negative, between 40 and 50 cents, depending on the jackpot and your discount rate.

If you think a few days of pipe dreams is worth $2.45, you do you.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Today's Tricky Two lotto numbers are 12, 42, and..........bolt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, now she's gonna has rich people problems?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just want to point out that this IS how random chance works.

When they say there is only a 1million to one chance to develop cancer from an airport scanner - it does not mean you are safe for the first 999,999,999 trips. It means it can happen on the first time. Or on any time after that. It means that for every 1 million scans someone almost certainly developed cancer from it.
 
baorao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The expected value of a $2 Powerball ticket, factoring in taxes and lump sum costs, is actually negative, between 40 and 50 cents, depending on the jackpot and your discount rate.

If you think a few days of pipe dreams is worth $2.45, you do you.


... he says on a site where people voluntarily pay $5 a month.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The expected value of a $2 Powerball ticket, factoring in taxes and lump sum costs, is actually negative, between 40 and 50 cents, depending on the jackpot and your discount rate.

If you think a few days of pipe dreams is worth $2.45, you do you.


It is. For a few days, I AM a gazillionair. I do have private jets and hookers and blow. etc.

I do buy the tickets sometimes. But I kinda secretly hope I never win the big one. Having that much money would just give me a stroke. Winning 5 million would be nice.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baorao: Fabric_Man: The expected value of a $2 Powerball ticket, factoring in taxes and lump sum costs, is actually negative, between 40 and 50 cents, depending on the jackpot and your discount rate.

If you think a few days of pipe dreams is worth $2.45, you do you.

... he says on a site where people voluntarily pay $5 a month.


I took the lump sum.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Many years ago, back when Powerball cost $1 per play, I bought a $5 quick pick Powerball ticket completely on a whim. Never played it at all; I've always known it was a ripoff, but for some reason I just decided to get one.

One line won $7 and another won $3, so I had a $10 ticket. I flipped the ticket over and saw the odds of doing that, and I have never bought a lottery ticket since. To this day I have a $5 net profit on lottery play, and so it will stay forever.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid woman. She'll live to regret it...
 
