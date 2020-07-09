 Skip to content
(The Onion)   "Dumbass Dog Wearing Face Mask All Wrong"   (theonion.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As someone who is perfect, I've been saying for moths that since not everyone wears a mask correctly, wearing masks is stupid.  Good my enemy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: As someone who is perfect, I've been saying for moths that since not everyone wears a mask correctly, wearing masks is stupid.  Good my enemy.


Since you are perfect, I'm gonna assume that "moths" is code for something.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Rapmaster2000: As someone who is perfect, I've been saying for moths that since not everyone wears a mask correctly, wearing masks is stupid.  Good my enemy.

Since you are perfect, I'm gonna assume that "moths" is code for something.


He won't respond to you unless you dress up like a giant blue tick and run around yelling "SPOOOOON!".
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That biatch
 
Gramma
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have two masks with valves. They have filters inside so my breath has to go through the interior fabric and the filter before it hits the valve.

Since no one knows this, I haven't been wearing them since Covid.  I got them for doing dusty jobs like cleaning the garage.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Rapmaster2000: As someone who is perfect, I've been saying for moths that since not everyone wears a mask correctly, wearing masks is stupid.  Good my enemy.

Since you are perfect, I'm gonna assume that "moths" is code for something.


Holy fark.

I Googled, "sexy moth costume" and [of course], it's a thing.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


So then I Googled, buglight costume so I could suggest that we go as a duo and [of course]...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Back to my corner.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beagles will bark the COVID away.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still better than cat who will claw out your eyes if you even think of putting a mask on him
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
