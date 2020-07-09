 Skip to content
 
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Three Nebraska towns have fallen to invading armies of prairie dogs; mankind appears helpless to stop their advance   (journalstar.com) divider line
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ask the government for help, and force these rugged individuals to accept socialism? No, give them what they want and allow them to use their bootstraps.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, actually the people could take care of it themselves with poison, but Uncle Sam frowns on that because of the predators that eat prairie dogs.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drama Prairie Dog
Youtube jHjFxJVeCQs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yamaneko2: Well, actually the people could take care of it themselves with poison, but Uncle Sam frowns on that because of the predators that eat prairie dogs.


Why do humans feel entitled to monopolize resources?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have just the man for the job:
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rolls eyes*
Well, it seems I have two men for the job.

/I swear, when it glitches the post I refreshed to make sure it didn't post, and the post was not there
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they're more rodent-y than doglike then?
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3,000 dollars in damage last year?

That's it... arm the nukes.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "God put them here for a reason."

Yeah. To see what species would win.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nothing a group of varmint hunters couldn't take care of. I didn't think Nebraska would be a state that needed to import that kind of thing...

/not me, though. I find the whistlin' pigs to be charming. Like squirrels.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop exterminating the indigenous peo... er, rats.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably infested with bubonic plague carrying fleas.

When I lived in ABQ there were many vacant lots with prairie dogs, and they were fairly common around the outlying areas of the city. I took my GF's kid to the zoo one day and he was more interested and excited about their prairie dog exhibit than any of the exotic and large animals. I should have just driven to a nearby vacant lot with him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was prairie dogging earlier today. Made it home just in time.
 
QFarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Re-introduce wolves?  Coyotes?  Where are the natural prairie dog predators?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dryknife: Probably infested with bubonic plague carrying fleas.

When I lived in ABQ there were many vacant lots with prairie dogs, and they were fairly common around the outlying areas of the city. I took my GF's kid to the zoo one day and he was more interested and excited about their prairie dog exhibit than any of the exotic and large animals. I should have just driven to a nearby vacant lot with him.


I saw prairie dogs at an exhibit in Vienna, Austria. They obviously weren't familiar with dealing with the animals. There was the pen where the prairie dogs were supposed to be, but they had also dug down and occupied a vacant pen across the path.
 
