(The Hill)   You'll never guess where the new epicenter for the world dystopia is   (thehill.com) divider line
13
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
America has to be the first failed state that deliberately chose to fail on moral principle.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
COVID and a massive wave of pneumonia.

Florida just can't catch a break.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like that is seriously unlucky to be hit with both at the same time.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pkjun: America has to be the first failed state that deliberately chose to fail on moral principle.


There's nothing moral about it.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does it involve a toothless man with a Kid Rock neck tattoo and wearing a Gardner Minshew jersey and out of his mind on Krokodil while trying to race a Jet Ski in a Publix lobster tank?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a horrible horrible coincidence that TWO repository diseases emerge at the exact same time.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Republican National Convention was moved to Jacksonville from Charlotte, N.C., because there would be fewer restrictions.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Just a horrible horrible coincidence that TWO repository diseases emerge at the exact same time.


It's really taken Florida back and to the left
 
sleep lack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Not gonna let it stop me from partying."
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pkjun: America has to be the first failed state that deliberately chose to fail on moral principle.


Far from the first state to fail due to its leader choosing to sacrifice his subjects to satisfy his delusions and his own ego, however.

Try not extending the right to vote to the kind of 'people' who fawn over malignant narcissists next time, folks.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pkjun: America has to be the first failed state that deliberately chose to fail on moral principle.


The only similar historical equivalent that I can think of is when the Abbasids listened to that dumbass Al-Ghazali and deliberately closed their lands to scientific thinking and literacy under a policy of "Make Islam Great Again".

One could say that Islam has yet to recover from such insulating fundamentalism.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But Silver said he wasn't sure what the threshold would be to cancel the remainder of the season that's supposed to resume July 30.

How about the point at which players injured during games will not be able to receive medical treatment because the hospitals are full of Covid-19 patients?

The only thing worse than that is if players injured during games are able to receive medical treatment even when all of the hospitals are full of Covid-19 patients. That would play really well in the PR department.
 
Cream of Meat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I knew this was going to happen.  The moment they opened back up, everyone was out and about with no mask.  People were acting like Covid just disappeared.
 
