(AP News)   Nearly 63 years after the governor activated the National Guard to keep Black students out of city schools, Little Rock passes a hate crimes law   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Hate crime, LITTLE ROCK, Sexual orientation, hate crimes, first city, Hate crime laws in the United States, City Director Kathy Webb, Arkansas  
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Her name was Ruby Bridges.

His name was Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus.

You can't tell any of that from the story that Fark linked to.

/And don't end your sentences in a preposition.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is hating crime a hate crime? I mean I hate crime, but don't want to be accused of hating crime if hating crime is a hate crime.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So... everything's good now?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Is hating crime a hate crime? I mean I hate crime, but don't want to be accused of hating crime if hating crime is a hate crime.


User name does not check out.
 
