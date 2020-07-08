 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   More summer camps are closing after an outbreak of reality   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Home, positive case, The Camp, Case, K-2 camp, According to Jim, Camp Ozark, state campers  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 3:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
31 of the infected ... The K-2 camp is for teenagers, aged 13-18, according to Kanakuk's website.

Sounds like the perfect time to force schools to open by threatening to withhold their funding.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This one time...at banned camp...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's ok.  Kids cant catch this.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: It's ok.  Kids cant catch this.


And I was told yesterday by a maintenance guy that they won't get any serious cases or die from it. You know he is better than a doctor.
 
crinz83
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the kids could've dressed up like native americans, and pretended they were getting smallpox.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.