 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Driver learns the actual physics of why you can't just drive up the ramp of an open bridge like in the movies   (wcvb.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Road, Boston, Morrissey Boulevard bridge, tow truck, Traffic, Topology, open bridge, Crash Bandicoot  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 4:31 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were not on a mission from God.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just punch it
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Back in middle school, our bus would drive by a lot full of trashed General Lee's from the Dukes of Hazard.

Every time they cut to commercial, asking if they'd make that jump?  They never did... it was always a different car that "landed".

Then the wrecked ones were hauled away and used for parts.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they aim for the bushes?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvkN3​0​03iU4
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Just punch it


The Highwaymen - Highwayman (American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, 1990)
Youtube bMdeg-WKt1U
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fix the lighter.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.