 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   No mask, no civility, no job   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Abuse, Lee County, Florida, Daniel Maples, Termination of employment, company's website, Employment, The News-Press, Psychological abuse  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 8:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm not in favor of the cancel culture, but if masks are required by law simply wear a mask or send someone to Costco.

Walking toward someone in Florida and yelling at them could get you ventilated.

Insurance salesman.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
good
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:     Attempts to reach Maples early Wednesday were unsuccessful...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a huge marketing mistake.

Trying to sell mask wearing as "your mask protects me -- be a good neighbor" was doomed from the start, especially when combined with Trump being scared to smudge his clown makeup.

Now, if the marketing had been "Wear a mask and keep the filthy germs of the POOR off you! Only YOU shall survive, you rugged individualist you!" guys like this snapperhead would be screaming at people to put masks on.

The national motto is no longer "E Pluribus Unum," but rather "Fark you! I got MINE!"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bio previously identified Maples as the company's "highest-producing sales agent" and noted activities he enjoyed in his spare time, including hot yoga, traveling, cooking and "mentoring" others.

Current updated bio now reads "former highest producing sales asshole" noted activities he enjoys in his spare time which now runs 24/7 is yelling at old people, traveling because he has no job and being a jerk to others who have the audacity of not wanting to die.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I'm not in favor of the cancel culture, but if masks are required by law simply wear a mask or send someone to Costco.

Walking toward someone in Florida and yelling at them could get you ventilated.

Insurance salesman.


Cancel culture?!?!?!

User Name checks out.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can someone check the school shooting supply closet and see if there are any thoughts and prayers left for this poor guy?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With how well the economy is doing and they deft way that Florida is handling their "pneumonia" outbreak....I'm sure he will find a job quickly.

Of course it will have to be with a company that either doesn't have computer access or one with zero morals.

Good luck, fella. Be sure to put on your resume how well you mitigate risk, insurance companies love to see that
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cocaine is one hell of a drug!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IamTomJoad:

Car dealerships are always hiring, same with cemetery sales which is booming right now.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  

feckingmorons: I'm not in favor of the cancel culture, but if masks are required by law simply wear a mask or send someone to Costco.

Walking toward someone in Florida and yelling at them could get you ventilated.

Insurance salesman.


Cancel culture is being pissed you got caught doing racist or sexist bullshiat.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

make me some tea: [scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 688x688]


The anti-mask types won't read past the first sentence. "Fark Yeah! 'Murica!"

Then they will get all confused why the place is throwing them out.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People think the anonymity of the internet translates to the real world. It's beautiful when the internet is their downfall. Not only that but this guy's mug is out there for eternity. Perhaps he will learn something from this.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IamTomJoad: with zero morals.


The dude is in insurance. He'll have a job today if he doesn't already. The only thing an insurance company cares about it is your numbers. Whoever hires him will just give him a list of their most racist customers and he'll be in the game again.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.