(KOAT Albuquerque)   7 year old skater nails a switch kickflip half cab 9mm headwound to ambulance ride   (koat.com) divider line
    Firearm, man shot, Police, direction of the woman, man, Female, woman, bullet  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That 7 year old was coming right at him.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That person seems like a level headed individual who keeps his cool in tense situations. He should totally have a gun. 🥴
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police say the man shot in the direction of the woman, but the bullet bounced and hit the boy in the head.

Today is Do Everything Wrong day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""We don't really like the violence that goes on at the park," said Ben Shelton, with 2Z."

Oh? Tell us, please, where the violence is that you do like?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that just like a 7-year-old. Bring a skate to a gunfight.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: [media0.giphy.com image 272x480]


I must have watched that ten times and laughed harder every time. Poor kid
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dyhchong: [media0.giphy.com image 272x480]

I must have watched that ten times and laughed harder every time. Poor kid


It reminds me of how casually this guy takes a nap whilst crashing his boat.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And there's a geocache there: https://coord.info/GC8J0D1
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Butterflew: That person seems like a level headed individual who keeps his cool in tense situations. He should totally have a gun. 🥴


Every one should.
It's the American way.
Thanks owners.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Speaking of shootings. Was there a thread about the family getting murdered because they testified against their neighbor's dog?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: And there's a geocache there: https://coord.info/GC8J0D1


Is it in a guy's backpack? Because that's where the woman he shot at was looking.
 
tintar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
please. this is always why you do a shove-it.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 638x391]


So the joke is if the 7 year old child was wearing a helmet he still would have gotten shot in the head?  Cuz he would have.  Cuz skateboars helmets don't stop farking bullets.  farking hhiiiiggghhhh--yoooooooo funny man.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MBooda: And there's a geocache there: https://coord.info/GC8J0D1


Who cares?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 638x391]

So the joke is if the 7 year old child was wearing a helmet he still would have gotten shot in the head?  Cuz he would have.  Cuz skateboars helmets don't stop farking bullets.  farking hhiiiiggghhhh--yoooooooo funny man.


The joke is that we have such dumbass gun laws that allow private citizens to own them and dumbass gun owners who will shoot them in public, so we'd better find ways to protect ourselves. A skating helmet IS useless against a bullet, which is the irony in the joke. Likewise, the joke plays on the desire of parents who want to protect their kids by wrapping them in safety equipment when the reality is that random events will occasionally happen and negate all their preparation.

It's probably too cerebral for you, Ed.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
gonesk8ing.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Skate or die.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While Tony Hawk could probably do it, let's see someone who deserves it try it, like Kanye, that one news anchor guy, or Rebel Wilson
 
Peki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: ""We don't really like the violence that goes on at the park," said Ben Shelton, with 2Z."

Oh? Tell us, please, where the violence is that you do like?


That would be called sports and war.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Just another Heartland Weirdass: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 638x391]

So the joke is if the 7 year old child was wearing a helmet he still would have gotten shot in the head?  Cuz he would have.  Cuz skateboars helmets don't stop farking bullets.  farking hhiiiiggghhhh--yoooooooo funny man.

The joke is that we have such dumbass gun laws that allow private citizens to own them and dumbass gun owners who will shoot them in public, so we'd better find ways to protect ourselves. A skating helmet IS useless against a bullet, which is the irony in the joke. Likewise, the joke plays on the desire of parents who want to protect their kids by wrapping them in safety equipment when the reality is that random events will occasionally happen and negate all their preparation.

It's probably too cerebral for you, Ed.


Your joke sucked dude.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dyhchong: chitownmike: dyhchong: [media0.giphy.com image 272x480]

I must have watched that ten times and laughed harder every time. Poor kid

It reminds me of how casually this guy takes a nap whilst crashing his boat.

[i.gifer.com image 400x282]


Oh, they dead
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But since no solution is guaranteeing a 100% solution, it it better to do nothing - right?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Just another Heartland Weirdass: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 638x391]

So the joke is if the 7 year old child was wearing a helmet he still would have gotten shot in the head?  Cuz he would have.  Cuz skateboars helmets don't stop farking bullets.  farking hhiiiiggghhhh--yoooooooo funny man.

The joke is that we have such dumbass gun laws that allow private citizens to own them and dumbass gun owners who will shoot them in public, so we'd better find ways to protect ourselves. A skating helmet IS useless against a bullet, which is the irony in the joke. Likewise, the joke plays on the desire of parents who want to protect their kids by wrapping them in safety equipment when the reality is that random events will occasionally happen and negate all their preparation.

It's probably too cerebral for you, Ed.


It's hilarious that even when parents take safety precautions kids sometimes die.

What a joke!
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: MBooda: And there's a geocache there: https://coord.info/GC8J0D1

Who cares?

Who cares?


Probably need to ramp up the D rating.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: chitownmike: dyhchong: [media0.giphy.com image 272x480]

I must have watched that ten times and laughed harder every time. Poor kid

It reminds me of how casually this guy takes a nap whilst crashing his boat.

[i.gifer.com image 400x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whenever I see that GIF I hear my cousin yelling, "Never try to turn while crossing a wake!"
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"What are his chances, doc?"
"He's got a 50-50 chance."
"No, I mean will he survive?"


Coming up with a skateboarding joke that ties together skateboarding, a kid, and a shooting is not so simple as it seems.
 
