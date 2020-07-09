 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   TSA employee blows whistle over inadequate Covid precautions. TSA Administrator does the surprising thing   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Protection, Federal government of the United States, new measures, state-level leaders hand, Union leaders, United States Congress, line workers, United States  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, now we know what the feds are going to do with all that seized PPE...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The actual hell? They DIDN'T just immediately fire the whistleblower? Huh.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, time to fire the director and replace him with someone who's only ever directed security at a Trump hotel.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yelled "Surprise!" before the cavity search?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what does rhythyym sound lounke?
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow, this story will be updated to the "former" TSA administrator.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The actual hell? They DIDN'T just immediately fire the whistleblower? Huh.


Planned PR stunt.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: [Fark user image 425x458]


Never could figure out the miracle bit on the bottom right.

It's easy to knock people down.  Raising em up, that's the hard part.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Yelled "Surprise!" before the cavity search?


I was wondering if they both met in the nude - open kimono?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 My Gf made me cut off a 1/'6 piece of her foot and we ecxcelled
 
Robinfro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: My Gf made me cut off a 1/'6 piece of her foot and we ecxcelled


Wut?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
We are through the looking glass people.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ishidan: Skeleton Man: [Fark user image 425x458]

Never could figure out the miracle bit on the bottom right.

It's easy to knock people down.  Raising em up, that's the hard part.


That's how you HEAL people.You PALM them hard enough in the head so they forget they were faking it.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Toxophil: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
We are through the looking glass people.


Welcome to my nightmare.
 
