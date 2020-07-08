 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Sweet mother of FAIL   (twitter.com) divider line
92
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

3598 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jul 2020 at 11:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
USA! USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!

We are number 1 again!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We are worse at governing this than Italy or Greece.

When the best you have us "we're better than, uh...Brazil and maybe Russia though..." that's...ugh.

I'm just not able to handle that thought without getting twitchy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wejash: We are worse at governing this than Italy or Greece.

When the best you have us "we're better than, uh...Brazil and maybe Russia though..." that's...ugh.

I'm just not able to handle that thought without getting twitchy.


And/or unpleasantly drunk.

/ What's unpleasant about being drunk?
// Ask a glass of water.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Neat. America is great again.

/at spreading viruses
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here is the chart of confirmed deaths dated to July 1st so the numbers are a bit more accurate

It'll be while until they're actually accurate though.  Texas is reporting a large spike in 'at home deaths'.  Florida has been hiding COVID deaths for quite a while, with 1000 pneumonia deaths this past spring above any previous record.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/for those who remember Kevin Hassett's prediction
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Praise Jesus!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Here is the chart of confirmed deaths dated to July 1st so the numbers are a bit more accurate

It'll be while until they're actually accurate though.  Texas is reporting a large spike in 'at home deaths'.  Florida has been hiding COVID deaths for quite a while, with 1000 pneumonia deaths this past spring above any previous record.

[Fark user image image 800x600]


Has anyone tried checking cell phone subscription drop off?
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 750x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 641x613]
/for those who remember Kevin Hassett's predictio


Raises hand, Can I try?

"The US will be the first country to achieve herd immunity all while keeping the country, the economy and good hard working Americans employed."
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down everyone.  Trump is on it.  He'll make sure that statue of Confederate General Aloysius Lee Beauregard N****r-Kiiller Butler in front of the courthouse in Cousinfark County, Alabama is not torn down by Antifa.

That's the greatest crisis facing our nation now, obviously.
 
inthe80s
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sick of winning yet?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't look so bad if you switch to a logarithmic scale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Nero could fiddle. Our guy is useless.
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: It doesn't look so bad if you switch to a logarithmic scale.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Curves look really flat if you take the log of the log of the log of the data.
/physicist
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the quote "we're flattening along the wrong axis..."
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you mean having a federal government whose pandemic strategy flips randomly between 'ignore it and hope it goes away', 'sabotage the sane states' efforts' and 'outright threaten the sane states if they don't open shiat up' is farking stupid? No way.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump finally got the U S to be number one in something ..
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Here is the chart of confirmed deaths dated to July 1st so the numbers are a bit more accurate

It'll be while until they're actually accurate though.  Texas is reporting a large spike in 'at home deaths'.  Florida has been hiding COVID deaths for quite a while, with 1000 pneumonia deaths this past spring above any previous record.

[Fark user image image 800x600]


More than a thousand. I thought it was 4k.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA is performing 3x the testing of the EU. Of course the number of positive cases show as higher.

Interesting how the deaths are tracking so closely.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a demographic we haven't started killing off yet? How about school kids? Should we start on them next?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Is there a demographic we haven't started killing off yet? How about school kids? Should we start on them next?


De Vos is on that one
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Is there a demographic we haven't started killing off yet? How about school kids? Should we start on them next?


Trump and his toadies in state governments have already been demanding that schools open on the normal schedule. So, yeah.
 
texanjeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: USA is performing 3x the testing of the EU. Of course the number of positive cases show as higher.

Interesting how the deaths are tracking so closely.


You think that is 3x cases?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: /for those who remember Kevin Hassett's prediction


Pepperidge Farm remembers...

Fark user imageView Full Size


(written in 1999)
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We are worse at governing this than Italy or Greece.

When the best you have us "we're better than, uh...Brazil and maybe Russia though..." that's...ugh.

I'm just not able to handle that thought without getting twitchy.


Yeah, but Brazil's Trump got the Covid.

Score one for Brazil.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: weddingsinger: Here is the chart of confirmed deaths dated to July 1st so the numbers are a bit more accurate

It'll be while until they're actually accurate though.  Texas is reporting a large spike in 'at home deaths'.  Florida has been hiding COVID deaths for quite a while, with 1000 pneumonia deaths this past spring above any previous record.

[Fark user image image 800x600]

More than a thousand. I thought it was 4k.


I think what I saw was through the end of May and the numbers were something like the worst year in the last 10 years was 5,000 Pneumonia deaths but this year was at 6,000
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: USA is performing 3x the testing of the EU. Of course the number of positive cases show as higher.

Interesting how the deaths are tracking so closely.


Well, there it is....
 
Tsuyoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Is there a demographic we haven't started killing off yet? How about school kids? Should we start on them next?


We've got that covered. I'm sure school shootings will pick back up whenever it is feasible to resume in person instruction. :(
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We are worse at governing this than Italy or Greece.

When the best you have us "we're better than, uh...Brazil and maybe Russia though..." that's...ugh.

I'm just not able to handle that thought without getting twitchy.


Sweden is doing us a solid.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Are we winning now?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: wejash: We are worse at governing this than Italy or Greece.

When the best you have us "we're better than, uh...Brazil and maybe Russia though..." that's...ugh.

I'm just not able to handle that thought without getting twitchy.

Yeah, but Brazil's Trump got the Covid.

Score one for Brazil.


they have at least a few brazilian cases
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the dotted lines in the more complicated graphs are confusing as hell. Why is "10% growth per day" a slope? It's not helping anyone who hasn't done that math since high school. I admit a high schooler in gr 12 who is learning that stuff can probably parse it, but those of us who are way far out from quant are like, "Is it a 10% growth per day or not? On which days? Why is 10% growth per day happening on the same day as -2% growth per day? Can we just start there?" No wonder some people go cross-eyed.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: otherideas: USA is performing 3x the testing of the EU. Of course the number of positive cases show as higher.

Interesting how the deaths are tracking so closely.

Well, there it is....


I just can't even.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That line should be even more vertical if you account for the unknown cases.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

otherideas: USA is performing 3x the testing of the EU. Of course the number of positive cases show as higher.

Interesting how the deaths are tracking so closely.


% of tests that come back positive tends to be the best indicator of whether a population is being adequately sampled. If your % is high, that indicates that you're probably rationing tests, with only likely cases getting them.

Guess which country's % positive has shot back up.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Great Curve (2005 Remaster)
Youtube 3N5qQrGSuJ4
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is because we are testing too much! Slow down the testing and this will all go away, right Mr Trump?

Right?

Bueller?

/vote blue no matter who
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the funny part about all of this is we haven't made it to the year long winter and pestilence and other plagues haven't hit.. YET.
 
alltim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: It doesn't look so bad if you switch to a logarithmic scale.

[Fark user image 425x425]


it is the easiest way to flatten a curve.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pride goeth before the fall.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmmmm... I wonder what happened in the US that wasn't as widespread in the EU near the end of May, beginning of June.
 
Program User
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This isn't scary at all.

Looks like a Jesus fish swimming up toward heaven.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.