(CNN)   Facebook has removed Roger Stone from Instagram after linking him to about a 100 fake Facebook pages and Instagram accounts   (cnn.com) divider line
48
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Striking while the iron is a pile of rust.

Filthy fellow travelers.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Before you scream censorship. Facebook is a private company and can do what it wants.

You could also attempt to argue that Facebook is the press, like a TV station. But Nope.
Saint Reagan's SCOTUS got rid of the 'equal time law' in the 80's. Where TV stations would have to allow equal time for opposing view points for editorial content. That's not a thing now. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FC​C_fair​ness_doctrine
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.
Are you saying this man can't be trusted, and that he uses multiple guises on social media?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I find that hard to believe.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's more than a typical teenager wtf. So rich men really do no work, at all, ever. That is my takeaway.
 
Rocketboy1313
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We really should try to stop actual super-villains from being on social media whenever possible.
I hear they are able to get the parts to finish their various doomsday devices off the marketplace real easy.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, I wonder where Fark's resident narrow-minded troll is?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Check must have bounced.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm SHOCKED..SHOCKED..That a sleazy Nixon era scumbag would DARE to do that...

/not that shocked..
// Why are these people still fighting political battles from 1968?
/// farking retire and die already a-holes..
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see.  So take $300k of his, allow him to spread his vitriol, then when the spotlight is demanding you do something substantive to curb hate, you kick this one little trophy trumper to the curb.

Eat zhit, suckerberg.
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Wait.
Are you saying this man can't be trusted, and that he uses multiple guises on social media?

[Fark user image image 460x344]
[Fark user image image 460x259]
[Fark user image image 461x461]

I find that hard to believe.


Good God, he looks like a Batman villain.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Up to his old dirty tricks again, as the dirty tricksman of the GOP for decades? Why would anybody find this supicious in a convicted felon?

He is convicted isn't he? He hasn't been pardoned by the KIng of the Felons yet? I hope not.

By the way, I traced his family tree and he is one of the French "Stones" (Laroche, Larouche) who settled in New York, and not one of the family of New England Clerics. Compare Lyndon H. Larouche, Jr.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
100 fake accounts? Is that all?
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't Roger Stone a newscaster from way back?
He must be dead by now...

Did a google, I was thinking of Roger Mud...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Wait.
Are you saying this man can't be trusted, and that he uses multiple guises on social media?

[Fark user image image 460x344]
[Fark user image image 460x259]
[Fark user image image 461x461]

I find that hard to believe.


Oswald Cobblepot in the flesh.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.


eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's more than a typical teenager wtf. So rich men really do no work, at all, ever. That is my takeaway.


You just figured that out now?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He didn't get the memo?

Hey Stone! Parler is over there. All your friends are already there. ==============> incel hangout
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.


Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Speaking of which, I wonder where Fark's resident narrow-minded troll is?


Which one?
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.

Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.


There was a 3rd one but I can't recall his name.
 
Jts853
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.

Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.


Fourth brother.

B-4 is the third.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many accounts do they have on Fark?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

saturn badger: He didn't get the memo?

Hey Stone! Parler is over there. All your friends are already there. ==============> incel hangout


Yabutt being an edgelord in a room stuffed full of edgelords really isn't much fun now is it.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: How many accounts do they have on Fark?


I doubt they'd bother these days.
Now back when a PS contest would have hundreds of entries, now then...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: baron von doodle: Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.

Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.

Fourth brother.

B-4 is the third.


Not including the actual living brother, Dr. Alton Inigo Soong.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.


If only that was his only vice.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jts853: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1275]


Whaddya expect from a pinhead?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bambi121899: sirrerun: Wait.
Are you saying this man can't be trusted, and that he uses multiple guises on social media?

[Fark user image image 460x344]
[Fark user image image 460x259]
[Fark user image image 461x461]

I find that hard to believe.

Good God, he looks like a Batman villain.


He is a Batman villain.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: Before you scream censorship. Facebook is a private company and can do what it wants.

You could also attempt to argue that Facebook is the press, like a TV station. But Nope.
Saint Reagan's SCOTUS got rid of the 'equal time law' in the 80's. Where TV stations would have to allow equal time for opposing view points for editorial content. That's not a thing now. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FCC​_fairness_doctrine


The equal time rule and fairness doctrine are different things. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal​-​time_rule

Equal time still applies to broadcasters. Equal time and fairness doctrine never applied to internet.
 
Chuckie Sleeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: baron von doodle: Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.

Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.

Fourth brother.

B-4 is the third.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Great, I'm forgotten about. Again.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see he did the, "They're trying time silence me!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Speaking of which, I wonder where Fark's resident narrow-minded troll is?


You're going to have to narrow it down a bit more than that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I see he did the, "They're trying time silence me!"

[Fark user image 850x832]


They hate him because he's a male.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TrollingForColumbine: optikeye: Before you scream censorship. Facebook is a private company and can do what it wants.

You could also attempt to argue that Facebook is the press, like a TV station. But Nope.
Saint Reagan's SCOTUS got rid of the 'equal time law' in the 80's. Where TV stations would have to allow equal time for opposing view points for editorial content. That's not a thing now. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FCC​_fairness_doctrine

The equal time rule and fairness doctrine are different things. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal-​time_rule

Equal time still applies to broadcasters. Equal time and fairness doctrine never applied to internet.


If there was an actual fairness doctrine, climate change deniers would appear a 3/16" high.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So rich men really do no work, at all, ever. That is my takeaway.


In fairness to ol' Rog, maintaining that many pages and accounts could potentially be a full time job.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just die already.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, that's really gotta be hurting closet racist Mark Zuckerberg (yes he has an Asian wife, but so does farking Mitch McConnell).

Maybe if he changes his username to Roger Drone, or Roger Bone, or some shiat, he might be able to come back.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Wait.
Are you saying this man can't be trusted, and that he uses multiple guises on social media?

[Fark user image 460x344]
[Fark user image 460x259]
[Fark user image 461x461]

I find that hard to believe.


I would say he looks like a major tool but I really do not want to insult that rusty, bent screwdriver that is buried in the bottom of my toolbox.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.


Someone wished upon a star and turned their sexdoll into a real boy.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chuckie Sleeze: GrogSmash: baron von doodle: Trik: Salmon: Zuckerberg is a strange looking fella.

eh, that's what happens when you evolve under a rotting log.

Or are the third brother of Data and Lore.

Fourth brother.

B-4 is the third.

[Fark user image image 850x425]

Great, I'm forgotten about. Again.


Only briefly.  I did mention him as an after thought...
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spending all day bouncing between Facebook logins all to respond to and share posts sounds like a miserable existence.  I get it pays well, but what a terrible job.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Wow, that's really gotta be hurting closet racist Mark Zuckerberg (yes he has an Asian wife, but so does farking Mitch McConnell).

Maybe if he changes his username to Roger Drone, or Roger Bone, or some shiat, he might be able to come back.


It's start with Roger Stoned and go from there.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Spending all day bouncing between Facebook logins all to respond to and share posts sounds like a miserable existence.  I get it pays well, but what a terrible job.


Ya just open up a buncha tabs and go from there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Spending all day bouncing between Facebook logins all to respond to and share posts sounds like a miserable existence.  I get it pays well, but what a terrible job.


If you think that's bad, imagine the people who do it all day long, but don't get paid for it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jts853: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1275]


He looks all kinds of cancerous but, the prison tattoo of Nixon seriously looks like he's been raped.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Lance Robdon: Speaking of which, I wonder where Fark's resident narrow-minded troll is?

You're going to have to narrow it down a bit more than that.


Try reading it like a Jeopardy clue.
 
