 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Chancellor gives diners 50% off on eating out. Your survival percentages may vary   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: News, Stock, Restaurant, Stock market, Types of restaurants, Public house, United Kingdom, Share price, Take-out  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 9:02 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We will have peas in our time.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I eat out every day and I've yet to get the plague. I know how to properly wash my hands so that may be why.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay the fark home.  Learn how to cook.  Demand your government adequately compensate you to do so instead of dumping billions into corporations that don't need subsidy.   The restaurant business has had months to be more creative in how it would like to preserve its mostly nonessential self.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What country is this article about?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Chancellor's mom gives 50% off for eating out, too.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The Chancellor's mom gives 50% off for eating out, too.


I ♥ this comment so much, classic Fark at its finest =)
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: Dork Gently: The Chancellor's mom gives 50% off for eating out, too.

I ♥ this comment so much, classic Fark at its finest =)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Discount Spotted Dick?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure why there was an adverse reaction to the exclusion of alcohol. You'd think the less people are paying for food the more they'll be willing to spend on drinks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll take that over the coupons for Red Lobsterfest Dusty from Paradise PD gave me anyday...these scallops are disgusting
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: I'll take that over the coupons for Red Lobsterfest Dusty from Paradise PD gave me anyday...these scallops are disgusting


I never thought I'd see that show referenced here.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UK Hospitality, the trade body which represents the industry, "warmly" welcomed the moves, as well as Mr Sunak's plans to stem unemployment through schemes such as creating thousands of job placements for young people.

Yeah, they're going to force the unemployed to go and work at 'spoons to spread the sickness further, since Tim Martin sacked all his employees when the lockdown started.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know who else was a chancellor...
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$50, same as downtown.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"After all, 'Amity' means, 'Friend'"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: berylman: I'll take that over the coupons for Red Lobsterfest Dusty from Paradise PD gave me anyday...these scallops are disgusting

I never thought I'd see that show referenced here.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Velcum to Vark.
(yeah I just started watching it and holy shiat it is it funny)
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not paying to eat the Chancellor out.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: Smackledorfer: berylman: I'll take that over the coupons for Red Lobsterfest Dusty from Paradise PD gave me anyday...these scallops are disgusting

I never thought I'd see that show referenced here.

[i.pinimg.com image 550x453] Velcum to Vark.
(yeah I just started watching it and holy shiat it is it funny)


I did almost vomit at a few points in s2.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm not paying to eat the Chancellor out.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love eating out, but I'm used to 100% off./I can adjust
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.