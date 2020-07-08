 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Church raided for selling bleach as coronavirus cure. Hey, if you can't trust a church whose founder is a billion-year-old god from Andromeda, who can you trust?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Are you a god?"

"I don't believe I --- uh, why yes, yes. Yes I am! I'm a billion-year-old god from Andromeda and I've come here to protect the inhabitants of this planet - from themselves!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I'd follow this Andromeda goddess.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Efficacy of bucket based soup cures still being studied
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The image in the article of the guy drinking bleach... It's like people actually work to be this stupid and ignorant, proud of their idiocy because they have nothing else to be proud of.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just listened to the "Behind the Bastards" podcast about the church of bleach.  You know, I am very happy about this outcome.
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I weren't afraid that they'd force their children to drink the bleach, I'd say this is a self-correcting problem.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey! I remembered something!

https://m.fark.com/comments/5656494/T​h​e-good-news-is-we-can-cure-your-Hepati​tis-malaria-bad-news-is-youre-going-to​-die-from-bleach-we-give-you

(TFA is gone, but it's MMS bleach....from 2010)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you drink bleach, you must create some pretty lethal belches.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anfrind: If I weren't afraid that they'd force their children to drink the bleach, I'd say this is a self-correcting problem.


Don't worry, they probably aren't forcing them to drink bleach.  It is much more effective as an enema.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you're too crazy for scientology.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I get freedom of religion and all that, but how in the fark do we allow mentally diseased people like this bunch to not be strapped to a bed with a needle full of valium in their arm?
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I get freedom of religion and all that, but how in the fark do we allow mentally diseased people like this bunch to not be strapped to a bed with a needle full of valium in their arm?


Dude
Hate to be the one to break it to you but
These are the nut jobs that are mostly running the country at the local, state & federal levels now....
It's like spiritual malware or something.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I should start a cult.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next comes the kool-Aid
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.


It seems like a pretty good gig, actually. People give you money, you're tax exempt, and you can have sex with anyone in your congregation you want, probably several at once. It just takes a complete lack of morals and the knowledge it'll probably end with either mass suicide or some serious jail time.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you drink bleach, you must create some pretty lethal belches.


Only if they chase the bleach with some refreshing Windex.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.

It seems like a pretty good gig, actually. People give you money, you're tax exempt, and you can have sex with anyone in your congregation you want, probably several at once. It just takes a complete lack of morals and the knowledge it'll probably end with either mass suicide or some serious jail time.


I think my main problem is that I would try to make the religion logically consistent, so it could actually be argued.

I don't think I'd attract the right varient of idiot though...
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These guys are a business, not a church.
And I knew scientology had to be in there somewhere...
 
Artist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ya know, I watch the morning news shows, wid mah cuppa coffee 'n kitty cats. Like, channel surfing 6-8 stations, local, national and even Nazi News Fox. Can't say I watch enough of teh Fox to be certain, the rest of the stations have carefully, clearly, repeatedly, slowly even, stated to not drink the bleach, not inject the beach, not clean yourself with Lysol, and yet-here we are. It's nuts.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.

It seems like a pretty good gig, actually. People give you money, you're tax exempt, and you can have sex with anyone in your congregation you want, probably several at once. It just takes a complete lack of morals and the knowledge it'll probably end with either mass suicide or some serious jail time.


That's usually the case, but this time my congregation and I will make our escape in our spacecraft we have hidden under the Eiffel Tower.
 
Artist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Herr Morgenstern: max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.

It seems like a pretty good gig, actually. People give you money, you're tax exempt, and you can have sex with anyone in your congregation you want, probably several at once. It just takes a complete lack of morals and the knowledge it'll probably end with either mass suicide or some serious jail time.

I think my main problem is that I would try to make the religion logically consistent, so it could actually be argued.

I don't think I'd attract the right varient of idiot though...


Slavish devotion, not questioning authority types is what keeps this sort of scam running. Scientology is the perfect example. Oh, and the followers are to be poor, penniless as you "manage" all the money they've given you.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Soooo... I went down the wormhole...
I don't even know where to start.
Apparently, according to the Emergency Newsletter, NO ONE in the US (or anywhere above a 3rd world country) will even allow them to have a website.

Enjoy:
https://genesis2church.ch/
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chawco: The image in the article of the guy drinking bleach... It's like people actually work to be this stupid and ignorant, proud of their idiocy because they have nothing else to be proud of.


Pretty sure that's just a bit of theatrics. Water in an empty bleach jug

I mean, FFS it's got "COVID CURE" written on it
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grokca: [i.pinimg.com image 330x500]
I'd follow this Andromeda goddess.


Do you have any sacred artwork of her from the back?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Artist: GrogSmash: Herr Morgenstern: max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.

It seems like a pretty good gig, actually. People give you money, you're tax exempt, and you can have sex with anyone in your congregation you want, probably several at once. It just takes a complete lack of morals and the knowledge it'll probably end with either mass suicide or some serious jail time.

I think my main problem is that I would try to make the religion logically consistent, so it could actually be argued.

I don't think I'd attract the right varient of idiot though...

Slavish devotion, not questioning authority types is what keeps this sort of scam running. Scientology is the perfect example. Oh, and the followers are to be poor, penniless as you "manage" all the money they've given you.


The problem is, I generally want to slap that type of idiot upside the head.

Its a conundrum for types like me...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: I should start a cult.


too much work. You should just join mine.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: chawco: The image in the article of the guy drinking bleach... It's like people actually work to be this stupid and ignorant, proud of their idiocy because they have nothing else to be proud of.

Pretty sure that's just a bit of theatrics. Water in an empty bleach jug

I mean, FFS it's got "COVID CURE" written on it


Maaaaybe... some of these people are pretty dumb though. See TFA.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a billion-year-old god from Andromeda might look like ...

foreclectictastes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/ Bonus -- he will read you a list of all of your sins.
// Obscure????
 
