(11 Alive)   As Georgia smashes through 100,000 Covid-19 cases, Governor Brian "Bubba" Kemp launches campaign to beg Georgians to pretty please stop being stupid   (11alive.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it's more of a structural stupidity and there's nothing they can do.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It won't work when, "Fark you I've got mine," is the mentality of some 35% of the population.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guy who stole the governorship is now whining? Karma's a biatch, guvnah.

/Savannah, you're still cool
//so is kayaking through the marshes of Tybee Island
///and Mrs. Wilkes, despite the wait
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm thinking it's more of a structural stupidity and there's nothing they can do.


It is but if the governor followed the example of the Italian mayors ("Ping pong is not allowed! Go home and play PS4!") some lives might be saved. Executives have a bully pulpit for a reason.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Continue to"?  When did they start?
 
theToadMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
America allowed the big screaming morons to set the rules. The horse has already left the barn
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry, willful ignorance is just as much a part of their "heritage" as being a racist and a murdering confederate traitor is
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds suspiciously like the concept of the abstinence pledge. Likely just as effective.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We needed a Bill of Responsibilities to go along with the Bill of Rights.  Stupid Founding Fathers.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: Sorry, willful ignorance is just as much a part of their "heritage" as being a racist and a murdering confederate traitor is


Are you talking about the protesters/rioters in Atlanta who are causing all of this?
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, if you agree that people need to wear masks in a place where wearing a mask costs you business, gets you assaulted, etc-- they're going to give you a bunch of ways to announce that to the world?

Next up: sign the Georgian Antisemitism Pledge to receive a free six pointed star patch and complimentary tattoo!
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh. After years of the GOP telling its ranks to be stupid, I don't think this new message is gonna fly.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theToadMan: America allowed the big screaming morons to set the rules. The horse has already left the barn


And ran into the hospital.

There's a Horse In The Hospital | John Mulaney | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube JhkZMxgPxXU
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment following Georgia Department of Public Healthand CDC guidelines," he added. "By working together, we can continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians."

Narrator: "But nobody in the public made that pledge. It's just something a governor said while he was refusing to actually govern."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess he missed the results of the election in 2016. Stupid won.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: rcain: Sorry, willful ignorance is just as much a part of their "heritage" as being a racist and a murdering confederate traitor is

Are you talking about the protesters/rioters in Atlanta who are causing all of this?


Oh look or, we got a live one
Why don't you proceed to tell us how you aren't a racist while showing us in every way possible that you are in fact deeply racist
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everything is still volunteer, 'ey bub? Good luck with that. The roots of rebellion with taking safety measures have now become an all out war.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: RussianPotato: rcain: Sorry, willful ignorance is just as much a part of their "heritage" as being a racist and a murdering confederate traitor is

Are you talking about the protesters/rioters in Atlanta who are causing all of this?

Oh look or, we got a live one
Why don't you proceed to tell us how you aren't a racist while showing us in every way possible that you are in fact deeply racist


Don't engage
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm thinking it's more of a structural stupidity and there's nothing they can do.


Nature can help fix stupidity.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, Kemp is asking Georgians to stop being republican?
 
Yolanda Squatpump [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the same guy who belatedly figured out asymptomatic plague rats can spread the virus -- months after public health officials had been warning folks about it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this point, the only chance they have is to put everyone into large groups and let the virus burn through the population.

They'll die or become superheroes.
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The best way to start not being stupid is to stop electing d-bags like Kemp for Governor.

What? He certified/hacked his own election, purged voter rolls, closed minority precincts, and various other tactics to disenfranchise voters, resulting in him winning the election. Seriously Georgia, wtf?

The best way to start not being stupid is to stop electing d-bags like Kemp for Secretary of State.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You ain't stuffing the genie back in that bottle.
The United States has lost control of this situation. Incompetent federal leadership coupled with stupidity and QAnon conspiracy theories has ruined the once chance we had to contain this.
My local city council mandated masks, and the death threats started immediately. I'd say let the stupid die, but it's likely these assholes will get me sick along the way.
We. Are. F*cked
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know this is affecting people of color and immigrants disproportionally hard in GA right?

You know it's not the middle class fox news white people feeling this right? You know that's why they can ignore it because "I don't know anyone who has gotten this virus, it's a hoax" right?

Your fantasy of the white trumpers in GA getting what is coming to them is not based in reality
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He realizes he is governor of Georgia right?

Yeah they're farked.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SkyPiglet: The best way to start not being stupid is to stop electing d-bags like Kemp for Governor.

What? He certified/hacked his own election, purged voter rolls, closed minority precincts, and various other tactics to disenfranchise voters, resulting in him winning the election. Seriously Georgia, wtf?

The best way to start not being stupid is to stop electing d-bags like Kemp for Secretary of State.


Or at least require that a sitting Secretary of State resign their position if they want to run for another office.
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Haha he actually ran ads on Words with Friends before his election that read 'KEEP GEORGIA SAFE" but they were about MS-13. I guess when an actual problem popped up all he could do was ask people to keep themselves safe. Useless pustule
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: theToadMan: America allowed the big screaming morons to set the rules. The horse has already left the barn

And ran into the hospital.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JhkZMxgP​xXU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Brilliant but what or who does the horse represent?  rotfl
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theToadMan: America allowed the big screaming morons to set the rules. The horse has already left the barn


Yeah those people throwing shiat through the hat CNN building were pretty farking stupid.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
voluntarily

Found your problem.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He actually used the prospect of watching college football this fall persuade people to wear masks. At least he's playing to his base.

/when the only tool you know how to use is a hammer...
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/need-extra-precautions/racial-ethn​ic-minorities.html


This is why the trumpers in GA can say it's a hoax, they are not the ones dying.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Through that CNN....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Participating businesses will receive a digital toolkit of resources to share their commitment, including social media posts, signage for their business, and more.

So, our businesses are all going to get "exposure?"

I think we already got that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:

Kemp's office said businesses that commit to the campaign agree voluntarily to follow the guidelines from his and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Does nobody have editors or proofreaders any more?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x531]


And an month of TF for you. I am also stealing that.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least he'll be wearing a proper robbery mask when he helps the party steal another election.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yup, Georgia went back to church, farking Covidiots don't know how to pray at their goddamned homes.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You first, Kemp.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kemp is obviously part of the deepstate that is trying to take down Trump with the Wuflu hoax!
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: skinink: [Fark user image 850x531]

And an month of TF for you. I am also stealing that.


Thank you, and steal away!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aw, did governing turn out to be hard? 

Shoulda left it to the black woman. :/
 
