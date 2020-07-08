 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   United States senator discovers firsthand that airplanes have middle seats and, man, do they ever suck during a pandemic   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks, senator merkin muffley
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least you get both armrests.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: But at least you get both armrests.


LOLNO. You get the chance to tuck your arms into your sides for the next 4 hours, loser.

If you wanted room, you should have driven to your destination.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he planning on subsidizing the airlines for those seats? Or expecting them to take a loss?
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for fark's sake, banning the sale of middle seats will do absolutely nothing. That extra distance between you and the person "next" to you is not a safe distance.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Is he planning on subsidizing the airlines for those seats? Or expecting them to take a loss?


They would need to increase the price of tickets by 33%. Personally I'd be willing to pay it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Oh for fark's sake, banning the sale of middle seats will do absolutely nothing. That extra distance between you and the person "next" to you is not a safe distance.


This is the kind of BS conjecture that people against wearing masks used to make.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here for ya senator.

/fark you, you only care about things when they impact you personally
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha!  Flying commercial is for peasants.   I just bought that big-ass jet from a few threads down.  Suck it, poors!
 
McFarkus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".


Isn't that a Little Feat song?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.


I beg to differ, my friend's plane was diverted to Winnipeg once because one guy wasn't breathing in his seat.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

McFarkus: FrancoFile: Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".

Isn't that a Little Feat song?


img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

McFarkus: FrancoFile: Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".

Isn't that a Little Feat song?


It mashes up two scenes in "Tommy Boy".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.


I saw a pretty convincing piece, not produced by the airline industry, that the air in a passenger jet is actually pretty clean. A complete change of air every 2 to 4 minutes, which is way better than a restaurant or your home. You'll still get sick because of the idiot next to you, or behind you, but the person 5 rows back with ebola probably won't affect your health.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poot delicate flower, mingling with the hoi-polloi. Bet he wishes he had pearls to clutch.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love how all of those people got on the plane by choice.

I am running out of sympathy so damn fast. So. Damn. Fast.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MindStalker: powhound: Is he planning on subsidizing the airlines for those seats? Or expecting them to take a loss?

They would need to increase the price of tickets by 33%. Personally I'd be willing to pay it.


By 50%, so that two tickets produce roughly the same revenue as three tickets before.  And fewer people would fly as a result.  But that's probably not a bad thing, and raising ticket prices is better than subsidizing them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.

I saw a pretty convincing piece, not produced by the airline industry, that the air in a passenger jet is actually pretty clean. A complete change of air every 2 to 4 minutes, which is way better than a restaurant or your home. You'll still get sick because of the idiot next to you, or behind you, but the person 5 rows back with ebola probably won't affect your health.


People who are adamant about arguing down a preventative measure because it doesn't work completely are a cancer upon society.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.


It's like designating a peeing section in a pool
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coach is so much worse than First Class! Who knew?!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: ChrisDe: silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.

I saw a pretty convincing piece, not produced by the airline industry, that the air in a passenger jet is actually pretty clean. A complete change of air every 2 to 4 minutes, which is way better than a restaurant or your home. You'll still get sick because of the idiot next to you, or behind you, but the person 5 rows back with ebola probably won't affect your health.

People who are adamant about arguing down a preventative measure because it doesn't work completely are a cancer upon society.


This.  3' separation is worse than 6', but 6' isn't magic and was never based on the dynamics of an airplane cabin.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.


Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.
 
vert0
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.

Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.


I believe SCUBA suits may be involved!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Coach is so much worse than First Class! Who knew?!


Jerry Seinfeld sums up my approach to air travel:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound: Is he planning on subsidizing the airlines for those seats? Or expecting them to take a loss?


This is Merkely we're talking about.  The dude genuinely wants to help but he's never seen a problem that can't be solved with other people's money.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.

Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.


Drawings? We already have a working prototype. Well, kind-of working.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrlewish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.


If they were smart they would adapt the onboard oxygen system to provide air throughout the flight.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Dork Gently: RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.

Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.

Drawings? We already have a working prototype. Well, kind-of working.

[Fark user image image 720x380]


I feel like the top bit is not supposed to do that.

I can back that feeling with over 15 years as an aviation electrician. However don't quote me because I was not a structural guy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah. Good luck with that. Senator.
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrlewish: silverjets: Banning the sale of the middle seat isn't going to do shiat.  You're still surrounded by people in front of you, behind you, beside you that are all breathing the same air.

If they were smart they would adapt the onboard oxygen system to provide air throughout the flight.


That's a bigger redesign than you might think.  The onboard oxygen system is only designed to provide oxygen for long enough for the plane to safely descend to an altitude where the outside air is breathable.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".


Jack Germando!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey!  You know what?  We could just fill in that center aisle with seats, and make them all toilets so that nobody has to move during the flight!  Put some snacks in the overhead compartments and let people keep their bags in their laps!
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interesting.  You know we should put a program in place where people in power have to go through all the horseshiat the rest of us do.
 
Stimied in a Rut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All you people asking about subsidies just have missed the part of the article and the news about the $50 billion given to airlines to bail them out. We've already subsidized the hell out of them, now they can listen to us rather than endangering people trying to make profits off of our tax dollars.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Jack Germond, a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and the perennial grumpy guy on The McLaughlin Group, wrote a memoir called "Fat Man in a Middle Seat".


I thought they were all grumpy on that show...what say you, Freddiethebeadle Barnes?
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"They're breathing inches from your own nose and mouth..."

Sounds interesting
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Middle seats only.  Better: Alternating aisle and window seats only on a per row basis, one on each side of the aisle.  Maybe skip seating passengers in every other row too
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why you're at it, ban fat people from shoving the armrest out of the way and claiming 1/3rd of my seat for their ass.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Which middle seat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kqc7011
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about these middle seats,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.

Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.


It's not that hard to design an air curtain
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.


Errr...  not sure if you are being serious...

Every passenger would need a breathing mask, or an isolation chamber.  Environmental systems would have to be completely designed from handling 1 environment to handling a couple of hundred environments, while keeping them completely seoarate.

The cost and complexity... buhahahaha
 
retrobruce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Dork Gently: RedVentrue: We could easily redesign planes to circulate air in such a way that we would't be force to breathe each others air. Same goes for buildings.

Okay, let's see your engineering drawings.

It's not that hard to design an air curtain


Get on with it! (Monty Python)
Youtube sXE8LdXzeHM
 
