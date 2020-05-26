 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Due to coronavirus spread, roller coaster riders in Japan are advised to "please scream inside the heart" while riding   (soranews24.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Amusement park, Magic Kingdom, Amusement park association, Roller coaster, Cedar Point, Coney Island, Osaka's Universal Studios Japan, coronavirus closure reopenings  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 8:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do that all day, every day.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roller Coaster | Mr. Bean Official
Youtube 1k6fbLzMBKc
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's f**king Zen poetry right there.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great slogan for 2020.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is fondling ass still ok?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.


Can you find a place to do that other than the bus stop? You're scaring the children.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember if you will, Harlan Ellison's I have No Mouth And I Must Scream 1967

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alvy Singer approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing the Japanese, I'm surprised they weren't doing this already.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by some of the "documentaries" I have seen featuring the vocalizations of the Japanese, I can definitively say that, for the women in particular, this recommended approach will be nearly impossible.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puking is also frowned upon.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same for flatulence - keep it in the heart.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in Earth is very much like on a roller coaster then.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. But if anybody loses their cell phone, don't expect me to bail them out.

Catching a Strangers Phone on Rollercoaster
Youtube lQXrYzJs8xA
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.


At the beginning of all of this I was like some Tourette's mess screaming at my four walls. My didn't appreciate it.

Now it's screaming inside all the way down.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only essential people doing essential things while in public.  All non essential activities need to be banned, world wide.  And all non essential people need to be welded into their homes.  We are at war.  Drastic measures need to be taken.

And these rules need to be permanent, since there will always be a new virus.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Puking is also frowned upon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly okay with that, I enjoy coasters, but not so much fools screeching right behind me, especially those that start it before we even crest the lift hill.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pro-bems.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.

At the beginning of all of this I was like some Tourette's mess screaming at my four walls. My didn't appreciate it.

Now it's screaming inside all the way down.


Does anyone ever get polite tourettes?

"goodjob! goodjob!"

"great! great!"

"waytogothere! waytogothere!"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phishrace: Fine. But if anybody loses their cell phone, don't expect me to bail them out.

[YouTube video: Catching a Strangers Phone on Rollercoaster]


I remember that. How many years ago was that?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TWX:

farkin' A!!!

That's about as positive as mine ( I don't have it) got.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.


Done in one. My thoughts echoed. Good band name as well.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

davynelson: Remember if you will, Harlan Ellison's I have No Mouth And I Must Scream 1967

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x370]


Read "Johnny Got His Gun" - Dalton Trumbo was way ahead of his time.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: El_Swino: I do that all day, every day.

Done in one. My thoughts echoed. Good band name as well.


Serious early 00s emo vibe
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Puking is also frowned upon.


Not according to a few of the "documentaries" I've seen.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.