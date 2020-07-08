 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And on that day Jesus said, " Do not allow a black woman to rest on the grounds of a church"   (twitter.com) divider line
75
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1307 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 4:22 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LogicalPremise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just absolutely disgusting.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, a bigoted Christian.  What a surprise.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no room at the inn... or the church... or the manger... or outside on the grass.

Here's the full video on youtube from her
St. Paul's First Lutheran Church
Youtube IY-9IEG8Q6Q
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is just hiding behind the Thin Cruel Sign.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day they stray further from God.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Every day they stray further from God.


If they could only read a Good Book that might help them stay closer.  If only...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Jesus saying that. He was a good groundskeeper but a bit of a bigot, we had to let him go.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Oh look, a bigoted Christian.  What a surprise.


Typically passive-aggressive as well.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fake news isn't reporting is that she is studying to be a money changer. So, he was just doing what Jesus did.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how so any comments on the church's facebook page are about "That's not Lutheran"  and "That's unChristian!"

Bullshiat.  This kind of thing is precisely what I have come to expect, over the years, from Christians.  Bigoted bullshiat followed by No True Scotsman, followed by a non-apology highlighting that they don't really speak for the church and all are welcome.

"All Are Welcome" falls flat when your representatives nail up No Trespassing signs the moment they see a person of color on the grounds, and then start slinging around white supremacist slogans.

If that church were serious, those assholes should not have been allowed to quietly resign.  They should have been told in no uncertain terms that they had no place in any role - teaching, volunteer or representative - in that church, and their dismissal from all positions made public quickly.  Instead, we got what we always get - a half-ass apology and kid gloves for the racist f*cks.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: What the fake news isn't reporting is that she is studying to be a money changer. So, he was just doing what Jesus did.


I would remind that church, then, that when it comes to what Jesus would have done regarding unacceptable behavior on church grounds from those who claim to be religious, whips are an option.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Christian Nationalism -- It's like kissing your sister.  Once, it's a joke.  But keep going and it gets creepy.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how so any comments on the church's facebook page are about "That's not Lutheran"  and "That's unChristian!"

Bullshiat.  This kind of thing is precisely what I have come to expect, over the years, from Christians.  Bigoted bullshiat followed by No True Scotsman, followed by a non-apology highlighting that they don't really speak for the church and all are welcome.

"All Are Welcome" falls flat when your representatives nail up No Trespassing signs the moment they see a person of color on the grounds, and then start slinging around white supremacist slogans.

If that church were serious, those assholes should not have been allowed to quietly resign.  They should have been told in no uncertain terms that they had no place in any role - teaching, volunteer or representative - in that church, and their dismissal from all positions made public quickly.  Instead, we got what we always get - a half-ass apology and kid gloves for the racist f*cks.


Ms. Black and I opened up our wedding presents last week. Someone gave us a front door mat that says "All are welcome here". The very first thing I said after reading it was "Except for Nazis and white supremacists."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Used to be nice about it is code for you have forgotten your place in society.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gross. I was going to sarcastically speculate with a 'well we don't know how that started or led to that so...' but.. nah, just gross.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She was defacing the church with her book-learning.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the never-ending reasons I denounced my christianity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: He is just hiding behind the Thin Cruel Sign.


Too fat to hide behind the Bible.

/sloth
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how so any comments on the church's facebook page are about "That's not Lutheran"  and "That's unChristian!"

Bullshiat.  This kind of thing is precisely what I have come to expect, over the years, from Christians.  Bigoted bullshiat followed by No True Scotsman, followed by a non-apology highlighting that they don't really speak for the church and all are welcome.


I would also mention that there is at least one story in the gospels of Jesus giving people a hard time because of race/ethnicity, then relenting when they stroked his ego extra-hard, (as a test of faith, most likely):

----------------

Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, "Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly."

Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, "Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us."

He answered, "I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel."

The woman came and knelt before him. "Lord, help me!" she said.

He replied, "It is not right to take the children's bread and toss it to the dogs."

"Yes it is, Lord," she said. "Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master's table."

Then Jesus said to her, "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." And her daughter was healed at that moment.

- Matthew 15:21-28

-----------------

So yeah. Look it up. That is in the book.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here's a weird question: Where did they get the sign?  I mean, I doubt they just keep a bunch of No Trespassing signs in the church basement.  Did somebody really see a black woman on the church's lawn, drive to the nearest hardware store, find the sign department, stand in line, buy one of signs, and then drive back?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: Every day they stray further from God.


Considering what happened when he first sent his son here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kudayta: Oh look, a bigoted Christian. What a surprise.


Pretty sure there aren't any other kind.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice to see that the devils servants are still well represented at churches. It just goes to show how little many of these people actually care about the message being preached.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time to ban religion.  It isn't scientific, and good people rely on science.  We need to become single issue voters and have the government repurpose the military to take out the religions.  Full on hot shooting war.  No prisoners.  All the religions.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An unsolicited all lives matter was a nice touch.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: One of the never-ending reasons I denounced my christianity.


Slacker.  I got kicked out.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Absolutely appalling, Sadly there's going to be more and more of this ridiculousness as time goes on.
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to explain to these people that Jesus was not white.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Benevolent Misanthrope: I love how so any comments on the church's facebook page are about "That's not Lutheran"  and "That's unChristian!"

Bullshiat.  This kind of thing is precisely what I have come to expect, over the years, from Christians.  Bigoted bullshiat followed by No True Scotsman, followed by a non-apology highlighting that they don't really speak for the church and all are welcome.

I would also mention that there is at least one story in the gospels of Jesus giving people a hard time because of race/ethnicity, then relenting when they stroked his ego extra-hard, (as a test of faith, most likely):

----------------

Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, "Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly."

Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, "Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us."

He answered, "I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel."

The woman came and knelt before him. "Lord, help me!" she said.

He replied, "It is not right to take the children's bread and toss it to the dogs."

"Yes it is, Lord," she said. "Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master's table."

Then Jesus said to her, "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." And her daughter was healed at that moment.

- Matthew 15:21-28

-----------------

So yeah. Look it up. That is in the book.


Didn't the Bible also say that women should shut the Hell up and do as their told? Yea, sounds crazy.
 
mmojo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

If that church were serious, those assholes should not have been allowed to quietly resign.  They should have been told in no uncertain terms that they had no place in any role - teaching, volunteer or representative - in that church, and their dismissal from all positions made public quickly.  Instead, we got what we always get - a half-ass apology and kid gloves for the racist f*cks.

If that church were serious they would see to it that those assholes had the opportunity to atone. Christianity does not work without forgiveness. It's in the rule book.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like a shiathole country.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was posted somewhere by the church.  Notice that they apologize to the woman for the way the situation was handled, yet still say that she should have been removed from the property.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: TimeCubeFan: One of the never-ending reasons I denounced my christianity.

Slacker.  I got kicked out.


Ouch! Kudos man. I can't top that.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every damn day.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's a weird question: Where did they get the sign?  I mean, I doubt they just keep a bunch of No Trespassing signs in the church basement.  Did somebody really see a black woman on the church's lawn, drive to the nearest hardware store, find the sign department, stand in line, buy one of signs, and then drive back?


Um... Yes, that's exactly what happened, as he admitted on the video you apparently didn't watch.
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See that old man, mouth agape and watching his buddy put up the sign?
These are the Trump voters that have one more F-you to America in the next election before they croak. The old coont on the sidewalk? Hope she breaks a hip.
The mouth breather? May not last till November anyway. The sign guy?
He'll get his.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: kudayta: Oh look, a bigoted Christian. What a surprise.

Pretty sure there aren't any other kind.


I know a few.  Like three.  Extremely liberal Methodists who truly do live their lives in service to others, unfailingly kind and accepting (two of them are gay), and wonderful to everyone they encounter.  Even bigoted idiots they are patient with.  It's pretty amazing.

Amusingly, I live in Texas, those three live in Maryland.  I don't really know any kind (practicing) Christians here.  You always end up finding they're ok with kids in cages, or conversion therapy, or are totally cool with suppressing LGBT rights, or want compulsory prayer in schools, or just plain don't think racism exists and "those blacks" need to pick themselves up and take responsibility.... something.

Most of my peer group is atheist, or nearly so.  Gave up my evangelical roots when I got a physics degree.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He'd written a bunch of theses on the back side and just put it up backwards.

/DTWTFV; doing that kind of thing'll angry up the blood
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: What the fake news isn't reporting is that she is studying to be a money changer. So, he was just doing what Jesus did.


It would be hilarious if it turned out that she was a bank teller.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should have had a sign that said "trespassers will be proselytized" and they could have just started with constant preachy conversion attempts.

That would be a great way to drive someone from church property and no one could honestly complain if that occurs.  I mean, what would someone expect?

Unfortunately, they are stupid and chose a stupid way to handle it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
57.7% Latino, 27% Non-Hispanic White, 5.7% Asian, 5.6 % black, and 4% from other groups. Foreign-born residents made up 46.4% of residents

Never understood how dumb, racist assholes survive this long in areas where they clearly aren't the majority anymore.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's a weird question: Where did they get the sign?  I mean, I doubt they just keep a bunch of No Trespassing signs in the church basement.  Did somebody really see a black woman on the church's lawn, drive to the nearest hardware store, find the sign department, stand in line, buy one of signs, and then drive back?


I wouldn't doubt it.

You see the way he turned to her and just out of the blue said "all lives matter". This was just to prove to her that she didn't matter and black people need to learn their place. So I wouldn't doubt that he went out of his way to get the sign to do just that
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The HCC in action

/ Hateful Christian Coalition for those that don't know.
//from Kansas, knows all about em.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You would think by now that these type of people (racists) would know that they are gonna end up in the news and it isn't going to end well for them, yet the old white lady was recording as well.  She really thought her klan was doing a good thing. Or maybe she was just hoping to catch an angry black woman getting uppity and show the video to her friends during afternoon tea.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What makes some of you think this has anything to do with race?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: This was posted somewhere by the church.  Notice that they apologize to the woman for the way the situation was handled, yet still say that she should have been removed from the property.[Fark user image 728x546]


Someone put some genuine effort into that, um, statement.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they issued an apology.

Guess that's a start.


St. Paul First Lutheran Church and School, North Hollywood, Calif.
Yesterday an exchange was recorded at St. Paul's First Lutheran Church between Alex Marshall-Brown and a couple volunteer and non volunteer workers from the church. Marshall-Brown, who was sitting under a tree on church property, was asked to leave, as she was sitting on private property. After initial interaction with church personnel, Marshall-Brown started recording when the two men posted no trespassing signs near where she was sitting. It is the position of St. Paul's First Lutheran Church and School that Marshall-Brown posed no risk or threat to the property and that this incident was not handled in a way representative of the church or the school.
The volunteers from the church who were involved in the exchange have voluntarily requested to step down from their positions.
Mr. Santiago Botero, acting principal at St. Paul's school, issued the following statement:
"The disrespect demonstrated by the individuals does not represent the attitude of St. Paul's First. I was out of town at the time of the incident, but I believe it could've and should've been handled more respectfully.
"Because our preschool, which is currently operating to provide childcare for families of essential workers and been during this COVID pandemic, we as a staff do have a policy against loitering within a certain radius of school for the safety of the children (this also includes media safety). We had to implement this in response to several incidents of vandalism the church and school experienced. While Alex was not complying with that policy, she was clearly not harming any person or property and it should've been more clearly and more respectively communicated to her."
"I am personally offended by what I saw in the video and would like to apologize on behalf of St. Paul's First. I will try to contact Alex and she would ever like to speak to me personally about what she experienced at St. Paul's First, I would invite the opportunity to meet with her.
"As Christians, it is our duty to demonstrate to others the love and mercy that Christ shows to us. Unfortunately, this did not happen yesterday. I immigrated to the United States and have experienced both love from people as well as racist assumptions about me as a Latino man, and even though I can't put myself in the shoes of the black community, this is why I want to represent St. Paul's First as a loving church. I was trained as a teacher and am training to be a counselor, and that is what I do. I am here to help, here to help educate people about Christ's love."
 
FriarED1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So now it's racist for a property owner to uphold their property rights?

/DNRTFA
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.