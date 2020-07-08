 Skip to content
 
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   L.A. police pursuit suspect escapes after crashing into Warner Bros. Studio gates, better have Ralph T. Guard check that water tower   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Strange, San Fernando Valley, driver of a Jeep, Burbank, California, Warner Bros., Automobile, gates of the Warner Bros. lot, Glendale police officers, Film noir  
299 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Driver, get me out of this picture!"
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animaniacs - Not so subtle joke - Finger Prints
Youtube lY2kC5fZG64
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d1hg6wdwbisxfa.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Warners have found a new 'Special Friend'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is zany to the max.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PISS ON YOU, I WORK FOR MEL BROOKS
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I just have to say ... I have an alibi.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't make it clear if he was the person blocking traffic to begin with or if they just took off in pursuit of the first person to give them the finger.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way to break into acting.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: That headline is zany to the max.


Stop playing with my bust!

/Goodnight everybody!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Daniel Simpson Day: Whereabouts unknown..
 
basscomm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the case

Fark user image
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Footage of chase:
Pee Wee 's Big Adventure: Godzilla and Twisted Sister Scene
Youtube 2WNtCimJSQ0
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: That headline is zany to the max.


Does it have baloney in it's slacks?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I_told_you_so: That headline is zany to the max.

Does it have baloney in it's slacks?


It's just Pinky and the Brain-y.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Animaniacs - The Monkey Song
Youtube CKY5zHILK00
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Important update!
Car chase ends in beautiful downtown Burbank!!
 
