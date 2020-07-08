 Skip to content
(The Drive)   You might want to sit down for this, but the secondary market for opulent flying palaces appears to be somewhat limited in 2020   (thedrive.com) divider line
13
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Told the missus we could buy this. She said we can't afford the gas. Spoilsport.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants 2 engines these days.  But that is a very nice aircraft.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's really too much plane for me. A Gulfstream is enough for my needs.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some Mega church pastor will need this soon
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's really too much plane for me. A Gulfstream is enough for my needs.


ajournalofmusicalthings.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's really too much plane for me. A Gulfstream is enough for my needs.


You can fly a gulfstream in it.
 
ocelot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Some Mega church pastor will need this soon


Or a face mask salesman.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a lot of instagram "models" have been farked on that thing
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdanc: I'm guessing a lot of instagram "models" have been farked on that thing


Only the Inflewencers.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No swimming pool? Now that would be a trick.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The interior is actually attractive. Much more tasteful than the Middle Eastern sky yachts I've seen before.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I ordered two.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

