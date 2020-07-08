 Skip to content
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The team looked at the neurological symptoms of 43 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

They found 10 cases of temporary brain dysfunction, 12 cases of brain inflammation, eight strokes and eight cases of nerve damage.

The correlation is completely gone when you remove the 12 people from Florida from the evaluation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drain bammage.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense with the recent studies indicating that it's a blood vessel disease.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlines in Polish now?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trumpers are going to get even more stupid? Geezzzz....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So Trumpers are going to get even more stupid? Geezzzz....


Maybe they already had it, which explains the disdain for masks.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some indications from the medical community that there will be a significant amount of long-term and permanent damage to brains, kidneys, lungs, hearts, etc. from even mild (symptom wise) cases of COVID-19.  This should be a real wake up call to the age groups that think this is no big deal.  It is a big deal.  It is way to early for anyone to feel any sense of complacency regarding COVID-19.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: There are some indications from the medical community that there will be a significant amount of long-term and permanent damage to brains, kidneys, lungs, hearts, etc. from even mild (symptom wise) cases of COVID-19.  This should be a real wake up call to the age groups that think this is no big deal.  It is a big deal.  It is way to early for anyone to feel any sense of complacency regarding COVID-19.


And yet they'll still keep binning people into "recovered" and "dead" and hoot and holler about how tiny the death numbers are. Plague rats gonna plague rat.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a TBI from a car accident in 2017. This is precisely why I'm avoiding the virus like the plague.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I have a TBI from a car accident in 2017. This is precisely why I'm avoiding the virus like the plague.


I hope the best for you and want you to know that in many cases of TBI there is improvement, it just takes a long time.

But this article is ridiculous.  I'm certain I had thye china flue and i feal greet.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

physt: So Trumpers are going to get even more stupid? Geezzzz....


Fark user imageView Full Size

"... it's like, how much more stupid could they be?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait maybe the people refusing to wear masks have already been brain damage by c-19?
 
