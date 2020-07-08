 Skip to content
"Successful and Attractive Asian-Americans Campground" and "Civil War Losers Campground" just don't have that catchy ring to them in old Montana
4
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chinamen's Campground was named after Chinaman Cove and Chinaman Gulch. Throughout the 1860s through 1890s there were substantial Chinese populations mining gold, working and living in the area.

While I'm in favor of renaming places with offensive or insensitive names, there is nothing wrong with places names such as "Chinaman Cove" anymore than "Frenchman's Creek" or "Spaniard's Bay."  There is nothing derogatory about them, unless you consider being a Chinaman, Frenchman, or Spaniard to be an issue.  It's not as if we are calling them Belgians.

/Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Orgy campground would probably get some business
 
nursetim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

But, the preferred nomenclature is Asian American, please.
 
