 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US) Weeners Snail trails prove old boner is just medieval rather than prehistoric (Possibly NSFW)   (bbc.com) divider line
3
    More: Weeners, Snail, Cerne Abbas, Dorset's Cerne Abbas Giant, Cerne Abbas giant, Middle Ages, Gastropod shell, Tests of soil samples, further layer of mystery  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the penis is larger than it used to be. During one of the periodic restorations during the last couple of centuries, the penis was extended to incorporate what used to be the navel.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, well it's been known for quite some time that this wasn't "prehistoric." It's kind of an old-school crop circle.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ask around the schools nearby.  You'll probably find out who's responsible.  Like that one kid who never seems to have his supplies.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.