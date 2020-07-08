 Skip to content
(Fark)   Zoom meetings, food promotions, and Holy Fark How Many TV Shows Have Characters In Blackface are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 28-July 4 Online Gaming Edition   (fark.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I like playing video games, always have since I spent the summer mowing yards and bought a Nintendo back in the day. My first experience with playing online was watching a buddy of mine working his way up to #7 in the world in Warcraft II's ladder, and then seeing him play Ultima Online. I soon got my own PC, and saw the joys in killing others (and more often being killed) in Duke Nukem 3D. After that, I mostly went back to single player or split screen stuff like Goldeneye on the N64. The big online stuff like World of Warcraft and Everquest really never interested me in the eras they were popular.

Well, over the summer, Epic Games gave away free copies of Grand Theft Auto 5, and although I had played it back in 2014, I had never tried the online portion. So I thought I'd give it a go.

And you know, it's tons of fun, except for the other players. All of them. I mean, it's almost impossible to drive by another player without them acting like you've got a target on your back. Dude, I have no desire to get in a fight with you, I just want to deliver this shipment so I can have enough money to buy a new motorcycle. Killing me won't help either of us - I don't even have any cash on me you can steal if you kill me. But since so many people act that way, everyone else does just in preemptive self-defense. It's kind of like the worst Libertarian social contract ever.

The worst part is the cheaters, or as they want to call themselves "modders". Some try to get popular by creating in-game money and handing it out to random players, while many are just straight up bad people and use things like invulnerability ("God mode") to just grief other players by killing them and destroying their stuff while the other player is helpless against them.

I guess in a way, it's to be expected, since most people with good social skills aren't playing video games on weekend nights, but had I paid for the game, I'd be asking for a refund - it's just not possible to enjoy oneself according to the rules when others aren't bound by those same rules. Which means otherwise good players tend to start downloading the cheat systems just for self-preservation, and the entire game is unplayable.

On the plus side, I did get a cool limited edition beer helmet over 4th of July weekend for my character so I can drive and shoot people with both hands while enjoying dual tallboys. So you, know, little things.

So take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and all about your online gaming experiences.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest are in the Not Newsletter in your inbox.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
